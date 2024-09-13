Portugal and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has chalked another milestone, this time in the digital space

The 39-year-old icon became the first person to reach 1 billion followers across social media

His Instagram account alone boasts over 639 million followers, which is 18 times the population of Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo's relentless pursuit of greatness shows no signs of slowing down.

The iconic forward continues to break barriers, setting benchmarks both on the pitch and in the digital realm.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus ace remains a record-breaking force, leaving his contemporaries trailing in his wake.

Ronaldo reaches 1 billion followers

From his goal-scoring exploits to his trophy-laden career, Ronaldo's legacy extends far beyond football.

Fresh off surpassing 900 career goals during the recent international break, the Al-Nassr talisman has now achieved another remarkable feat—becoming the first individual to amass 1 billion followers across all social media platforms, as noted by Telecomlead.

This latest milestone further cements Ronaldo’s global influence, proving that his star power transcends the sport.

Ronaldo celebrates after historic feat

In a heartfelt message to his fans, Ronaldo celebrated this extraordinary achievement.

"We've made history—1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number. It’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond," Ronaldo shared on X (formerly Twitter), where he commands an impressive 113 million followers.

Reflecting on his journey, CR7 spoke of his humble beginnings,

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you. Now, 1 billion of us stand together."

His gratitude to his fans was palpable, as he acknowledged their unwavering support throughout his career.

"You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown there are no limits to what we can achieve."

Breaking down Ronaldo's 1 billion followers

According to India Today, Ronaldo’s social media dominance is as commanding as his performances on the field.

As of September 13, this is the breakdown of CR7's followers across his various social media handles:

Social media platform No. of followers Instagram 639 million Facebook 170.5 million X (Twitter) 113 million Youtube 60.5 million Kuaishou 9.3 million Weibo 7.5 million

Ronaldo names future Ballon d'Or winners

