France are set to enter the 2026 World Cup as favourites with a star-studded squad packed with elite attacking talent

Kylian Mbappé is expected to lead the charge alongside Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé in a fearsome frontline

Didier Deschamps aims for a fairytale farewell as France target another World Cup title in North America

France head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the leading contenders, boasting a squad packed with world-class talent and aiming to add a third global crown to their collection.

Ranked number one in the world, Les Bleus arrive in North America with a blend of experience, youth and attacking firepower that few nations can match.

France enter World Cup 2026 as strong favourites, boasting a world-class squad led by Mbappé and Dembélé under Deschamps. Image credit: Oliver

Source: Getty Images

France aims for World Cup glory in North America

Much of the spotlight will fall on Kylian Mbappe, who enters the tournament in sensational form after a prolific campaign with Real Madrid.

The forward is closing in on France’s all-time World Cup scoring record and will be eager to lead his country to glory.

Alongside him is Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, fresh from another Champions League triumph, while exciting talents such as Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, and Rayan Cherki further strengthen France’s formidable attack.

Defensively, France appear equally strong. William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, and Theo Hernandez form a reliable backline protected by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The squad also benefits from impressive depth across every position.

According to Al Jazeera, the tournament will mark Didier Deschamps’ final assignment as France manager.

Having won the World Cup both as a player and coach, he will hope to bow out on a high by securing another title.

France face a challenging Group I campaign against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway. While Senegal and Norway are expected to provide stern tests, the two-time champions will be confident of progressing to the knockout stages and mounting a serious challenge for the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh