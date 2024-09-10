Al-Nassr superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has declared Real Madrid as the 'greatest' football club in the history of the sport

Ronaldo saluted his former employers during a chat with Rio Ferdinand in a video shared on his YouTube channel, UR

The club had earlier eulogised their former No.7 on the back of reaching 900 career goals for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo has boldly declared Real Madrid as the greatest football club in history, a sentiment shaped by his remarkable nine-year stint in the Spanish capital.

During his time with Los Blancos, Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats, achieving record-breaking feats and collecting a treasure trove of accolades.

Cristiano Ronaldo named Real Madrid as the greatest football club in the history of the sport. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's trophy-laden spell at Madrid

Arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009 for a then-record transfer fee of €80 million, Ronaldo quickly became a phenomenon.

His ability to find the back of the net was unparalleled, setting a new benchmark with an astonishing 450 goals, a record that remains untouched, per Transfermarkt.

During his time at Madrid, he captured an array of collective and personal titles, including four of his five Ballon d'Or trophies.

Ronaldo names Real Madrid as best club in history

Reflecting on this illustrious chapter of his career, Cristiano spoke fondly of his experience with the club on his recently launched YouTube channel.

"Real Madrid is the best club ever in history, and I was so happy to play there," the 39-year-old Al-Nassr forward shared, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

He went on to highlight some of his personal and team achievements while at the club, expressing immense pride in what he accomplished.

"I became the all-time scorer at the club, and we won four Champions League titles. It was a pleasure!"

Since departing Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo has enjoyed various chapters in his career, including stints at Juventus and a return to Manchester United.

Though his second spell at United was short-lived, he made headlines once again by leading the wave of top-tier talent to Saudi Arabia, signing with Al-Nassr after the 2022 World Cup.

Real Madrid celebrates Ronaldo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid joined in celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable achievement of reaching 900 career goals.

The Spanish giants, where Ronaldo netted half of his career goals, were swift to pay tribute to their former star.

The club shared a heartfelt message on their official X page, recognizing his monumental accomplishment.

Source: YEN.com.gh