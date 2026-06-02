Real Madrid have reportedly turned down an opportunity to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri despite midfield rebuild talk

The Manchester City midfielder is one of the finest footballers in the world

Real Madrid are set to confirm a new manager ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season

Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Manchester City midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

This follows a decision made by club president Florentino Pérez, despite ongoing speculation linking the Spanish international with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid are reportedly not likely to move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly not sign Rodri

According to journalist Mario Cortegana, speaking on Ruben Martin’s YouTube channel, Rodri was offered to Real Madrid some time ago.

However, the club opted not to pursue the transfer, with the hierarchy making it clear he is not currently part of their plans, as Madrid Universal noted.

This comes despite persistent rumours suggesting Madrid were monitoring the midfielder as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

The speculation has also been fuelled by politics surrounding the club’s presidential landscape.

Challenger Enrique Riquelme has openly praised Rodri, even stating that a player of his quality “should be at Real Madrid” if he were elected president.

His comments have intensified public discussion around a potential switch, even though it is not being considered internally.

At present, Rodri is focused on international duty ahead of the World Cup, while Madrid are instead prioritising other profiles for their midfield rebuild.

Club sources suggest the midfielder is not considered a realistic target within Pérez’s long-term sporting strategy, with the president committed to maintaining stability and avoiding politically driven transfer decisions.

Source: YEN.com.gh