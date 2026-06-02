Real Madrid Reportedly Reject Chance to Sign Ballon d’Or Winner Rodri From Manchester City
- Real Madrid have reportedly turned down an opportunity to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri despite midfield rebuild talk
- The Manchester City midfielder is one of the finest footballers in the world
- Real Madrid are set to confirm a new manager ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season
Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Manchester City midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.
This follows a decision made by club president Florentino Pérez, despite ongoing speculation linking the Spanish international with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.
Real Madrid will reportedly not sign Rodri
According to journalist Mario Cortegana, speaking on Ruben Martin’s YouTube channel, Rodri was offered to Real Madrid some time ago.
However, the club opted not to pursue the transfer, with the hierarchy making it clear he is not currently part of their plans, as Madrid Universal noted.
This comes despite persistent rumours suggesting Madrid were monitoring the midfielder as they look to strengthen their midfield options.
The speculation has also been fuelled by politics surrounding the club’s presidential landscape.
Challenger Enrique Riquelme has openly praised Rodri, even stating that a player of his quality “should be at Real Madrid” if he were elected president.
His comments have intensified public discussion around a potential switch, even though it is not being considered internally.
At present, Rodri is focused on international duty ahead of the World Cup, while Madrid are instead prioritising other profiles for their midfield rebuild.
Club sources suggest the midfielder is not considered a realistic target within Pérez’s long-term sporting strategy, with the president committed to maintaining stability and avoiding politically driven transfer decisions.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh