Marcus Rashford feels that he has been subjected to bullying by Manchester United legends and football pundits

The Manchester United forward was one of the standout players during Erik ten Hag's first season two years ago, delivering 41 goal contributions in 56 appearances—a career-best performance.

However, since then, the 26-year-old has struggled to match those impressive numbers.

Rashford's dip in form, dating back to the 2023-24 season, has sparked calls for him to be benched ahead of Manchester United's trip to Southampton this weekend.

However, new insights have emerged regarding Rashford's reaction to the criticism he's faced.

According to The i, sources close to the forward claim that he feels he’s been fulfilling his role as a wide facilitator, and the barrage of negative comments he's received has been described as an "onslaught," akin to bullying.

The sources added:

"When someone else misplaces a pass it does not get mentioned, but when it is Marcus it’s different. Very different. The criticism coming his way is an onslaught. It is bullying. Supporters believe what senior ex-players say, which only makes worse.

"The club have spent £100m on central strikers and Marcus is back out wide, as a facilitator. And he is doing his job in that regard. It isn’t his fault the chances aren’t being put away."

Gary Neville calls watching Rashford "sad"

One of the legends that the source from Rashford's camp might be alluding to is Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

While the ex-right-back stood by Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United's crushing defeat to Liverpool, he didn't hide his disappointment when discussing Rashford’s poor form, expressing how disheartening it was to watch him struggle.

"There's no confidence. He had a one on one with Konate and he's ended back up at centre back. The United fans aren't going to let him get away with that. Whatever happens, you still have to go for it and take the one on one on.

United fans slam Rahsford, Casemiro after Liverpool loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans have vented their frustrations on social media, targeting Rashford and Casemiro, following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils aimed to recover from last week's last-minute loss to Brighton but suffered a heavy defeat in Arne Slot's first appearance at Old Trafford.

