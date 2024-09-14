Besiktas terminate Daniel Amartey contract due to overload of foreign players

Daniel Amartey has officially left Besiktas JK after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract

The 29-year-old has not made any appearances for the club this season, following a turbulent summer marked by reported conflicts with the team

Despite the transfer window being closed, Amartey is said to prefer a move to either Germany or England

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Turkish giants Besiktas have officially announced the termination of Ghana international Daniel Amartey's contract.

The former Leicester City versatile player had an underwhelming first season at the club, scoring one goal in 27 games after joining in 2023.

Amartey hasn't featured for Besiktas this season following a tumultuous summer, during which he reportedly clashed with the club

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Saturday, the Istanbul-based club confirmed:

"The contract between our club and professional football player Daniel Amartey has been terminated by mutual agreement."

Why Besiktas terminated Amartey's contract

Besiktas were compelled to part ways with Amartey due to a specific Turkish Super Lig regulation that reduced the number of foreign players allowed to be registered each season.

Starting from the 2024/25 season, the limit on foreign players in a squad has been lowered from 14 to 12, which led to the termination of Amartey's contract as he couldn't be registered.

Despite the contract ending, Amartey is set to receive a €3 million severance package from the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh