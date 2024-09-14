Besiktas terminate Daniel Amartey contract due to overload of foreign players

Real Reason Besiktas Terminated Ghana Defender Daniel Amartey's Contract
- Daniel Amartey has officially left Besiktas JK after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract
- The 29-year-old has not made any appearances for the club this season, following a turbulent summer marked by reported conflicts with the team
- Despite the transfer window being closed, Amartey is said to prefer a move to either Germany or England
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Turkish giants Besiktas have officially announced the termination of Ghana international Daniel Amartey's contract.
The former Leicester City versatile player had an underwhelming first season at the club, scoring one goal in 27 games after joining in 2023.
In a statement released on Saturday, the Istanbul-based club confirmed:
"The contract between our club and professional football player Daniel Amartey has been terminated by mutual agreement."
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Why Besiktas terminated Amartey's contract
Besiktas were compelled to part ways with Amartey due to a specific Turkish Super Lig regulation that reduced the number of foreign players allowed to be registered each season.
Starting from the 2024/25 season, the limit on foreign players in a squad has been lowered from 14 to 12, which led to the termination of Amartey's contract as he couldn't be registered.
Despite the contract ending, Amartey is set to receive a €3 million severance package from the club.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.