Real Madrid are poised to strengthen significantly, as the Spanish giants are on the verge of completing deals for several world-class players

Los Blancos are edging ever closer to completing yet another superstar signing when the winter transfer window opens in January

This summer, the European champions sign France superstar Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer

Real Madrid have been tracking Alphonso Davies for a while, with the Canadian left-back being a top target in the transfer market.

The Spanish giants initially aimed to secure his signature over the summer, but negotiations stalled due to Bayern Munich's high asking price.

Real Madrid are ready to add another superstar to their star-studded team in January. Photo: Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Now, Los Blancos are focusing on the possibility of signing Davies on a free transfer when his contract with Bayern expires next June, as they believe he is unlikely to renew with the German champions.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are confident they’ve won the race to sign Davies starting in 2025.

The club's plan is on track, as they intend to begin pre-contract negotiations in January, aiming for a swift agreement.

Although they will have to wait until July for his arrival, the left-back would join the team without any transfer fee.

Securing the Canada international will be a major acquisition for Real Madrid, even though his form has dipped over the past year.

Upon his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, Davies is expected to challenge Ferland Mendy for the left-back position, with the Frenchman set to extend his contract and remain with the club beyond 2025.

When did Davies join Bayern

Davies made the move to Bayern Munich from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

While in Germany, he secured the UEFA Champions League title in 2020, along with five Bundesliga championships.

Alphonso Davies sings Sarkodie's tune

In another story, Alphonso Davies, in a video, sang Sarkodie's hit record Adonai word for word.

The way the football star sang the song, which is predominately in Twi, amazed many Ghanaians, who praised him.

Others joked that the footballer has to be offered a Ghanaian national identity card to officially make him Ghanaian.

Source: YEN.com.gh