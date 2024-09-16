The Super Ballon d'Or, awarded only once in 1989, stands as the most prestigious individual honour a footballer can receive

Many believe that 2029 could be a significant year for this accolade, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its original award

YEN.com.gh has ranked the top six candidates most likely to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize based on their performances

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious awards a footballer can achieve.

Established in 1956, it initially aimed to honour the best player in Europe before expanding in 1995 to include players from any nation competing in European clubs.

Each year, this coveted accolade is presented at a grand gala, celebrating the top performers from the past 12 months and drawing the biggest names from football history.

Winning the Ballon d'Or is a remarkable honour, but to be recognized as the undisputed best of a generation is an even greater privilege.

That’s precisely what the Super Ballon d'Or represented in 1989, when Alfredo Di Stefano was named the top player of the previous 30 years, ahead of legends like Johan Cruyff and Michel Platini.

With the 40th anniversary of this unique award approaching, YEN.com.gh has ranked the top six candidates most likely to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize based on their performances over the last four decades.

Players Most Likely to Win the Super Ballon d'Or

6. Paolo Maldini

When you think of longevity in football, Paolo Maldini’s name comes to mind.

The legendary defender achieved remarkable success, winning five European Cups and seven Serie A titles while leading AC Milan through various generations of talent.

A fan favourite and possibly the greatest defender in history, Maldini ranks as the second most capped Italian outfield player, behind only Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro.

5. Gianluigi Buffon

Few goalkeepers can match the legendary status of Gianluigi Buffon. If individual awards were more equitable, he would likely have claimed even more accolades.

Buffon boasts an impressive trophy collection, though the Champions League remains the one elusive title.

He is one of the most recognized players never to have lifted that trophy but has set numerous records and thoroughly deserves his place among football's elite.

Maintaining top form for three decades in a position requiring exceptional reflexes and anticipation is a testament to his incredible talent.

4. Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario, known simply as R9, lives up to his nickname of “Phenomenal.” Rarely has a player combined such speed, power, and grace.

At his peak, he was a force of nature, instilling fear in defenders. His role in Brazil's 2002 World Cup triumph marked a remarkable redemption after the heartbreak of 1998.

Despite battling injuries and weight issues that hindered his career, Ronaldo’s legacy is a celebration of seizing the moment.

3. Zinedine Zidane

France has produced many footballing legends, but Zinedine Zidane stands out as the pinnacle of that talent.

When opponents approached him, they often found themselves either outmuscled, skillfully manoeuvred past, or involved in the infamous headbutt incident in the World Cup final against Marco Materazzi.

This moment only added to his enigmatic persona. Having won every major title, Zidane would be a deserving recipient of the Super Ballon d'Or in any era—except this one.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has triumphed in three of Europe’s top leagues, led his national team to its first international victory, and established himself as Real Madrid’s greatest player.

Yet, even with these accomplishments, he falls just short of the top spot. Competing in an era against Lionel Messi—arguably the greatest player ever—Ronaldo’s ability to excel in various aspects of the game highlights his extraordinary talent and dedication.

He is the highest goalscorer in football history, but he won't be the hypothetical second recipient of the Super Ballon d'Or.

1. Lionel Messi

Who else could be the favorite but Lionel Messi? His accolades speak for themselves: eight Ballon d'Or trophies, 12 domestic league titles, four Champions League trophies, two Copa America victories, and one World Cup, among countless other achievements.

The list of his accomplishments is extensive and impressive. There are no words left to adequately describe this footballing genius, as his brilliance is simply innate.

If the Super Ballon d'Or were to return, Messi would undoubtedly be the most fitting winner.

