Ranking the 7 Highest Paid Football Managers in the World

Being a football manager is often a thankless job, filled with immense pressure and minimal rewards.

Unless a manager retires or resigns, they are likely to be dismissed as soon as their team's performance declines.

However, those capable of managing at the highest level are usually compensated handsomely for their roles.

The amounts of money circulating in football are staggering, with elite players and managers receiving astonishing salaries. This trend has only intensified over the years, particularly as Saudi Pro League clubs offer lucrative contracts to attract figures like Steven Gerrard.

As a result, YEN.com.gh has put together a list of the seven highest-paid managers in the world, spanning from international coaching roles to those striving for Champions League success at various clubs.

Highest paid football managers

7. Jorge Jesus – Al Hilal (£8.4m per year)

Jorge Jesus has had a long and varied managerial career, with his most successful tenure at Benfica, where he won three league titles and reached the Europa League final twice.

Currently managing Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Jesus is earning a luxurious salary typical for players moving to the region.

Having previously managed the club in 2018, he has made a significant impact during his second stint, securing the 2023 Saudi Super Cup, King Cup, and Saudi Pro League, while also surpassing 100 goals for the season and finishing with a record 96 points, 14 points ahead of their closest rivals, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

6. Jose Mourinho – Fenerbahce (£8.9m per year)

Jose Mourinho is more than just a football manager; he has become a global icon. After leading Real Madrid to dethrone Pep Guardiola's legendary Barcelona in the 2011/12 La Liga season, Rolling Stone Spain named him 'Rockstar of the Year.'

Five months after being sacked by Roma, Mourinho took over as head coach of Fenerbahce, receiving a warm welcome from thousands of fans. He declared,

"This shirt is my skin," highlighting his passion for the club, which is reflected in his substantial salary.

5. Carlo Ancelotti – Real Madrid (£9.6m per year)

It's surprising that Carlo Ancelotti’s salary isn’t higher given his achievements since joining Real Madrid in 2021, where he has added two Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies to his impressive resume.

His success has earned him a contract extension with Los Blancos until 2026, despite being linked with the Brazil national team. With the addition of Kylian Mbappe to an already star-studded squad for the 2024/25 season, Ancelotti could potentially secure more titles.

4. Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid (£10.1m per year)

For years, Diego Simeone was the highest-paid manager globally by a significant margin.

He has led Atletico Madrid to two La Liga titles and guided the team he once captained to two Champions League finals, both of which ended in heartbreak against city rivals Real Madrid.

Despite a disappointing 2022/23 season marked by poor domestic performances and an early Champions League exit, Simeone’s players remained loyal to him. In November 2023, he signed a four-year extension with a pay cut, further solidifying his legendary status among fans.

3. Mikel Arteta – Arsenal (£15m per year)

Mikel Arteta is now the third-highest-paid manager in the world after signing a new three-year contract with Arsenal.

Despite facing challenges, he has revitalized the team, removing underperforming players and implementing an exciting style of play that has re-entered the Gunners into the title race. Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title in both the 2022/23 and 2024 seasons.

Arteta's base salary is £13 million annually, which could rise to £15 million with trophy wins, and considering their recent performance, he stands a strong chance of earning that bonus.

2. Pep Guardiola – Manchester City (£20m per year)

Following a treble-winning season in 2023, many would assume Pep Guardiola is the highest-paid manager in the world.

While he is the top earner in England, he ranks second on this list. His impressive record, including four consecutive league titles, justifies his substantial salary, especially as many consider him the best manager currently.

Guardiola's tenure at Manchester City began in 2016 and may conclude in 2025 if he doesn’t sign a new deal, marking a nine-season stay filled with trophies.

1. Roberto Mancini – Saudi Arabia (£21.5m per year)

Roberto Mancini is a legendary manager, having led Manchester City to their first-ever Premier League title in a dramatic fashion and guided Italy to victory in Euro 2020.

Recently, he took on a new challenge as the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team in August 2023, with a contract extending until 2027.

His first task was to guide the Green Falcons through the 2023 AFC Asian Cup knockout stage, but they disappointingly lost to South Korea 4-2 on penalties in the round of 16.

Source: YEN.com.gh