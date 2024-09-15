Real Madrid didn’t deliver their best performance against Real Sociedad but they managed to secure a 2-0 victory, thanks to two penalty kicks.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior converted the spot kicks, suggesting that they will continue to share penalty responsibilities for now.

After the match, Mbappé had encouraging words for the electrifying winger.

Although he joined Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, the Frenchman hasn’t had the explosive start many anticipated.

He appears to be gradually adjusting to his new teammates, and as the goals begin to flow—both from penalties and open play—this bodes well for the team.

Mbappe praises Vinicius combo

Much has been discussed about the dynamic between Mbappé and Vinicius, as both players have similar styles and are adapting to playing alongside each other in the starting XI.

Currently, Mbappé is facing a more significant adjustment, as he is positioned more centrally, despite his preference for attacking from the left.

Despite the ongoing discussions about their partnership, the ex-PSG star expressed his happiness at playing alongside Vinicius, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

In an interview with Real Madrid TV after the game, he shared:

"The truth is that we try to look for each other in the game and in training to create this connection because we know that we can help the team. Vinicius is a great player and I am very happy to play with him at Real Madrid. The important thing about the penalties is that all four were goals. Who takes them is not important, what is important is that they are goals."

That is certainly a great attitude to have about the matter.

Mbappe seems to recognise that he is coming into a team that won the Champions League and La Liga double last season. So, he cannot expect them to change everything to accommodate him.

Mbappe might be the bigger name but Vinicius has earned his place at Real Madrid over the years. In fact, he is the frontrunner to win the next Ballon d'Or, a height his French teammate has yet to reach.

Source: YEN.com.gh