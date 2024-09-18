Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the player who might win the Ballon d'Or this year

Football stars like Rodri, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr are all vying for the prestigious award

The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, on October 28

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shared his views on who he believes is the frontrunner for the upcoming Ballon d'Or.

This year's edition will mark the first time since 2003 that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is included on the ballot.

Instead, nominees include Real Madrid trio Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde, as well as Manchester City star Rodri.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or, marking the 68th edition of the prestigious France Football award, will recognise the best performances from the 2023–24 season, per UEFA.

This year, the award focuses on achievements between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, rather than the traditional calendar year.

The nominees were announced on September 4, 2024, with the ceremony set for October 28, 2024.

Pep Guardiola Gives His Vote on Ballon d’Or

Ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan, Guardiola shared his thoughts on the award.

Per the Spanish tactician, Inter has a player who could win the accolade in October.

“Lautaro Martínez is certainly capable of winning the Ballon d’Or, Guradiola said via All About Argentina. While I’d prefer a Manchester City player to take the award, there's no denying he's an exceptional talent.”

Manchester City have five nominees for the prestigious accolade, including Rodri, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Ruben Dias.

Martínez enjoyed a standout season for Inter Milan, netting 27 goals in 44 matches and playing a key role in their Scudetto win with 94 points.

Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or advice to Vinicius

