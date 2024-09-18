Antonio Rüdiger showcased his playful side once more when he humorously interrupted Endrick Felipe's interview by shouting "Bobby"

Endrick scored his first Champions League goal for Real Madrid in their 3-1 victory over Stuttgart on Tuesday evening

'Bobby' is a nickname given to Endrick after the Brazil youngster named England legend Bobby Charlton as his childhood hero

Endrick Felipe made the rookie error of naming Bobby Charlton as his childhood idol, a comment that continues to trail him.

The Brazil international netted his first Champions League goal for Real Madrid during Tuesday night’s match against Stuttgart.

Antonio Rudiger showed his funny side once again as he interrupted Endrick Felipe's interview by shouting, "Bobby". Photo: Jose Breton/@elchiringuitotv (X).

The 18-year-old received a pass from Dani Carvajal in midfield, sprinted towards goal, and unleashed a powerful long-range shot past Alexander Nubel, sealing the 3-1 victory.

Rudiger hilariously interrupts Endrick's interview

After scoring against Stuttgart at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Endrick's mention of Bobby Charlton as his childhood hero resurfaced in an amusing way.

During his post-match interview, Antonio Rudiger playfully interrupted by jumping into the frame and shouting "Boooobby!" before walking off with a grin, El Chiringuito TV reported.

Rudiger was also on the scoresheet after he nodded home a Luka Modric corner after Kylian Mbappe had opened the deadlock early in the second half.

Endrick breaks Raul's record

YEN.com.gh reported that set by club legend Raul in 1995, who scored at 18 years and 113 days against Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC.

As noted by Opta, his new record now stands at 18 years and 58 days.

Endrick's goal also makes him the second-youngest non-European player to score on his Champions League debut, according to MisterChip, trailing only former Ghanaian forward Peter Ofori-Quaye, who netted for Olympiacos at 17 years and 194 days.

Endrick marries girlfriend at 18

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick had made a significant personal announcement, revealing he is no longer single.

The 18-year-old star disclosed that he had married his model girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, hopes their union will stand the test of time.

