Brazilian youngster Endrick came off the bench to score for Real Madrid in their Champions League opener against Stuttgart

The goal broke a Champions League record set by former Real Madrid superstar Raul Gonzalez in 1995

The defending European champions ran out 3-1 winners against the Germain side, with other goals from Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger

Endrick made history as Real Madrid's youngest-ever scorer in the Champions League during their 3-1 victory over Stuttgart on Tuesday.

The Brazil international entered the match in the 80th minute with his team holding a 2-1 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick has become the youngest player to score for Real Madrid in the history of the Champions League, surpassing Raúl's record. Photos: Jose Breton/ Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

The 18-year-old received a pass from Dani Carvajal in midfield, sprinted towards goal, and unleashed a powerful long-range shot past Alexander Nubel, sealing the 3-1 victory.

Endrick breaks Raul's record

Endrick's goal broke a long-standing Real Madrid record set by club legend Raul in 1995, who scored at 18 years and 113 days against Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC.

Endrick's new record now stands at 18 years and 58 days, according to Opta.

Endrick becomes second youngest non-European scorer

Endrick's goal also makes him the second-youngest non-European player to score on his Champions League debut, according to MisterChip, trailing only former Ghanaian forward Peter Ofori-Quaye, who netted for Olympiacos at 17 years and 194 days.

With two Real Madrid goals to his name, Endrick will be eager for another opportunity when his team faces Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.

Mbappe scores on UCL debut for Madrid

On the same night, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe opened his goal-scoring account for Real Madrid in the Champions League with a strike against Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old's goal against the German side brings his total tally in the UCL to an impressive 49 goals.

Endrick marries girlfriend at 18

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick had made a significant personal announcement, revealing he is no longer single.

The 18-year-old star disclosed that he had married his model girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, hopes their union will stand the test of time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP