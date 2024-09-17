Endrick Felipe: Newly Married Real Madrid Star Scores on Champions League Debut
- Real Madrid sensation Endrick Felipe made a dream start in the UEFA Champions League
- The Brazilian youngster climbed off the bench to score a last-gasp goal as Madrid beat Stuttgart on Tuesday night
- In the process, he etched his name in history books, becoming the youngest goal scorer for Los Blancos in the UCL
Endrick Felipe's UEFA Champions League debut was nothing short of spectacular, capping off a whirlwind 24 hours after announcing his marriage to fashion model Gabriely Miranda.
The 18-year-old entered the fray from the bench and made an immediate impact, sealing a convincing victory for Real Madrid as they began their title defence.
Endrick scores as Madrid make UCL winning start
Madrid struggled to break down a resilient Stuttgart side for much of the match, with Kylian Mbappe finally opening the scoring early in the second half.
As Eurosport noted, the French forward tapped into an empty net following a cross from Rodrygo de Goes, giving Madrid the edge.
However, the German side responded when Deniz Undav equalised, making the contest more intense and leaving the Bernabeu faithful anxious.
Just when it seemed the match might end in a draw, Madrid's experience in clutch moments shone through.
Antonio Rudiger rose highest to head home from a Luka Modric corner, restoring the lead late on.
Endrick nets on Champions League debut
With time running out, Endrick added to the drama by unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box, securing his first-ever goal in Europe’s most prestigious club competition, beIN Sports reports.
Endrick’s strike not only underlined his potential but also put the finishing touch on a memorable week for the youngster, who had just celebrated a major personal milestone off the pitch.
Endrick marries girlfriend at 18
Prior to his debut delight in the Champions League, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick had made a significant personal announcement, revealing he is no longer single.
The 18-year-old star disclosed that he had married his model girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda.
The couple, who began dating in 2023, hopes their union will stand the test of time.
Mbappe scores on UCL debut for Madrid
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that just like Endrick, Kylian Mbappe opened his goal-scoring account for Real Madrid in the Champions League with a strike against Stuttgart.
The 25-year-old's goal against the German side brings his total tally in the UCL to an impressive 49 goals.
