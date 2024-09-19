Tactical Tweak Looms as Ancelotti Set to Drop Key Real Madrid Forward for New Formation
- Spanish giants Real Madrid have struggled to match the high-level football they displayed last season
- The European champions are working hard to regain their rhythm and cohesion despite signing Kylian Mbappe.
- Though they remain unbeaten, securing wins has proven more difficult than expected as the balance of the team has been questioned
Real Madrid have found it difficult to recapture the dominant football they displayed last season despite signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.
Led by manager Carlo Ancelotti, the team and coaching staff are working to regain their form.
While they remain unbeaten, they are facing more difficulties than expected in clinching victories.
According to Marca, one of Ancelotti’s main takeaways is the necessity of adopting a four-midfielder formation to restore balance to the squad's play.
Last season, Real Madrid often utilised a four-man midfield, but this term, they switched back to a 4-3-3 to accommodate Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo in the lineup.
Now, Ancelotti is contemplating a return to the four-midfielder formation, which would require benching one of the forwards.
This approach wouldn’t be used for every game but is expected to feature in key matches and challenging away fixtures.
With a match against Atletico Madrid approaching in ten days, Real Madrid could soon experiment with this new formation.
Ancelotti seeking greater balance
Ancelotti is focused on finding balance, and he views adding a fourth midfielder as essential to achieving this.
This shift would mean dropping one of the forwards, potentially Vinicius or Mbappe.
Bellingham would be expected to return to his role from last season, enjoying attacking freedom but also taking on defensive duties on the left side.
The plan is to build the midfield around Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, and Federico Valverde.
Endrick breaks Raul's UCL record
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick's recent goal has shattered a long-standing Real Madrid record previously held by club legend Raul.
Raul set the record in 1995 by scoring at 18 years and 113 days against Ferencvárosi TC. Endrick now holds the record with a goal at 18 years and 58 days.
Mbappe Reacts to Endrick's UCL goal
YEN.com.gh also reported that Mbappe reacted to Endrick taking a shot instead of passing it to him against Stuttgart.
Mbappe, who had called for the ball just moments earlier, could only raise his arms in surprise at the youngster's bold decision.
