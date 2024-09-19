Spanish giants Real Madrid have struggled to match the high-level football they displayed last season

Real Madrid have found it difficult to recapture the dominant football they displayed last season despite signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Led by manager Carlo Ancelotti, the team and coaching staff are working to regain their form.

Source: Getty Images

According to Marca, one of Ancelotti’s main takeaways is the necessity of adopting a four-midfielder formation to restore balance to the squad's play.

Last season, Real Madrid often utilised a four-man midfield, but this term, they switched back to a 4-3-3 to accommodate Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo in the lineup.

Now, Ancelotti is contemplating a return to the four-midfielder formation, which would require benching one of the forwards.

This approach wouldn’t be used for every game but is expected to feature in key matches and challenging away fixtures.

With a match against Atletico Madrid approaching in ten days, Real Madrid could soon experiment with this new formation.

Ancelotti seeking greater balance

Ancelotti is focused on finding balance, and he views adding a fourth midfielder as essential to achieving this.

This shift would mean dropping one of the forwards, potentially Vinicius or Mbappe.

Bellingham would be expected to return to his role from last season, enjoying attacking freedom but also taking on defensive duties on the left side.

The plan is to build the midfield around Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, and Federico Valverde.

Source: YEN.com.gh