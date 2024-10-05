Liverpool cemented their spot at the summit of the Premier League table with a narrow win, albeit in controversial fashion

Arne Slot's charges narrowly escaped a penalty deep into the game after Virgil van Dijk's pull in the box was waived by the referee

While fans suggested referee Simon Hooper might robbed Crystal Palace, the Premier League has since provided clarity on the situation

The Premier League has issued its final verdict on the contentious incident involving Virgil van Dijk and Marc Guehi during Liverpool’s narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Diogo Jota’s early strike proved decisive, securing three points and ensuring Arne Slot’s side remained at the top of the table heading into the October international break.

Referee Simon Hooper waived Van Dijk's reckless pull of Marc Guehi's hand as Liverpool sealed a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Photos by @Casualf314/X and Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Liverpool seal hard-fought win at Palace

Despite Palace’s winless start to the season, Liverpool had to battle hard to secure the victory, Eurosport reports.

A solid defensive display, highlighted by several crucial saves from Alisson, preserved their clean sheet.

However, the Brazilian goalkeeper had to be substituted late in the match due to a recurring hamstring issue, forcing backup keeper Vitezslav Jaros into action at Selhurst Park.

The Van Dijk pull vs Marc Guehi

As the match entered its final stages, Palace ramped up the pressure in search of an equaliser.

The turning point appeared to come when Marc Guehi was brought down in the penalty area, seemingly by Van Dijk's arm.

According to Liverpool Echo, replays showed the Liverpool defender making contact with Guehi, appearing to pull him back.

Referee Simon Hooper, however, dismissed the appeals for a penalty, and after a swift check by VAR official David Coote, the original decision stood.

Despite the outcry from Palace supporters and neutral observers alike, the Premier League has now clarified the rationale behind the ruling.

Premier League explains no penalty incident

According to a Premier League statement on X, the challenge was not considered sustained holding and had no impact on the play.

VAR confirmed that Van Dijk’s actions were deemed insufficient to warrant a penalty, as they did not significantly affect Guehi’s ability to continue the play.

"The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge by van Dijk on Guéhi is checked and confirmed by VAR - deeming that the challenge was not sustained holding and had no impact on the play."

