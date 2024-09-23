Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi made headlines worldwide by signing with Inter Miami as a free agent in 2023

The Argentine maestro brought an end to a remarkable 20-year tenure in European football, winning four European Cups

Now, club owner David Beckham has shared the reasons behind the 37-year-old's decision to further his career in MLS

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has explained the reasons behind Lionel Messi's decision to join the Herons last summer, a major milestone for the MLS team.

Despite interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia, Messi opted for a fresh challenge in the United States, marking his first move outside European football in nearly two decades.

Real reason Lionel Messi decided to join Inter Miami in MLS

After 17 seasons at Barcelona and two at Paris Saint-Germain, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, quickly made his presence felt at Inter Miami.

Following his decision not to renew with PSG, Messi carefully considered his next move.

Speaking at Stella Artois' Let's Go Dinner event in New York via Goal, David Beckham explained why Messi ultimately chose the U.S., specifically Inter Miami, as his next chapter.

“All he was interested in is a place where his family could come enjoy and have a great life. That was really important for Leo. I mean, from day one, from the moment he put his foot down in Miami, it's been a dream, honestly.

“To be able to say that we've signed the world's greatest ever player to ever play the game. Everybody's got their opinion on who they think is the best player of all time – whether it be Diego Maradona, Pele, all of these great players."

The Manchester United legend added how it's a 'dream' that one of the best players in the game's history plays for the Herons.

“To say that we have in the MLS, in Miami, the greatest player to play the game, it's just like a dream, you know? It's a dream every time that I'm there.

"If I go for the whole of the summer, which I went for four weeks this summer, I go into training every single day because, personally, I can't believe we've got Leo. Secondly, I just want to watch what he does. And that's a special thing for us.”

Messi found immediate success with his new team, guiding them to their first-ever title in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

How Messi has fared in Inter Miami

In 32 appearances across all competitions, Messi has tallied an impressive 27 goals and 17 assists, including 16 goals and 12 assists in just 18 matches this season.

He missed two months of play following an ankle injury sustained after the 2024 Copa America final, only making his return last week.

Inter Miami, now eight points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference after 30 games, are on course to claim their first-ever league title.

David Beckham picks Lionel Messi As GOAT

