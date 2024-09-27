Graham Potter has granted his first major interview 17 months after Chelsea sacked him as head coach of the club

The 49-year-old spent a little over six months at Stamford Bridge, mustering 12 wins in 31 games across all competitions

Since his departure, the West London outfit have hired three different coaches, with Enzo Maresca currently in charge

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has opened up about his departure from the club, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding his dismissal may not have been entirely justified.

Potter took charge of Chelsea in September 2022, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Graham Potter spent six months at Chelsea, where he managed a total of 31 games across all competitions. Photo by Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues spent around £21 million in compensation to secure the Englishman and his backroom staff from Brighton, handing him a five-year contract. However, his tenure was cut short after less than seven months at the helm.

Graham Potter's tenure at Chelsea

According to Transfermarkt, Potter oversaw 12 wins, eight draws, and 11 defeats across all competitions during his time at Stamford Bridge, with an average of 1.42 points per game.

Despite his efforts, Chelsea’s performances dipped, and the club ultimately decided to part ways with the 49-year-old in April 2023.

What has Potter been doing after Chelsea?

Since his exit, Potter took time away from the spotlight, using the 17-month break to reflect and recharge.

Now, rejuvenated and prepared for his next challenge, he’s ready to make a return to the game.

Potter 'believes' his sack was not justified

Speaking for the first time since leaving Chelsea, he accepted responsibility for the team’s poor run of results during his brief spell but hinted that there was more to the story.

"I take responsibility for the results," he told The Telegraph, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Yet, despite his accountability, Potter expressed frustration with the narrative surrounding his departure, adding,

"The easy solution is, Chelsea aren’t winning, so it must be the coach… he’s the problem. That might not be 100 per cent wrong, but it’s not 100 per cent right."

Despite the difficulties of his time at Chelsea, Potter remains optimistic about his future in football.

He emphasised that the break has been beneficial, both personally and professionally.

How Chelsea coach got sacked for dropping star player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Obi-Mikel revealed the story behind the dismissal of a former Chelsea manager who benched Drogba in favour of Nicolas Anelka.

Mikel explained that one of Drogba's most challenging periods came under Luiz Felipe Scolari's reign.

The Brazilian coach consistently opted for Anelka over the Ivorian, leading to tension within the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh