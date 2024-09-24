A player from Real Madrid has reportedly 'confirmed' that he will be named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner

As things stand, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are the perceived frontrunners for the title

The prestigious individual award is set to be presented during a gala event on October 28, 2024, in Paris

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is reportedly aware that he will be crowned the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

The Brazilian star believes he has edged out strong contenders, including teammates like Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé, as well as Manchester City's standout, Rodri, to claim the prestigious honour.

A Real Madrid superstar will reportedly win the Ballon d'Or this year at the gala event on October 28, 2024, in Paris. Photos: Guillermo Martinez.

According to Marca, Vinicius Junior is confident that his outstanding performances during the 2023/2024 season will secure him the Ballon d’Or, with the award set to be presented on October 28 in Paris.

The 24-year-old winger has emerged as one of the world’s elite players, and it seems the football world is ready to recognise him accordingly.

Last season, Vinicius was pivotal in Real Madrid's Champions League run, contributing 11 goals (six scored and five assisted) while helping his team reach another European final.

His consistency, resilience, and ability to shine in key moments have made him a top contender for football's highest individual honour.

Nike anticipating big win for Vinicius

According to Madrid Universal, sportswear giant Nike, which currently sponsors the Brazilian star, is planning a special tribute to him.

A flagship store on Madrid’s Gran Via will reportedly open two days after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, featuring a space dedicated to Vini.

This tribute would place him alongside other Nike icons, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, further solidifying his status as one of football's elite.

How does Ballon d'Or voting work?

With many players in contention this year, YEN.com.gh previously broke down the Ballon d'Or voting process.

It all begins with the editors of France Football revealing the shortlist of 30 nominees for each primary category.

This year’s nominees were announced on September 4, with the awards ceremony scheduled for October 28.

