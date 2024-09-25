Marcus Rashford was at his very best for Manchester United in their Europa lash against FC Twente at Old Trafford

The England international left fans and opponents alike in awe as he pulled off a spectacular dribble in the game

He was probably the best player on the pitch in those first 45 minutes, creating 2 chances, and completing 4/4 successful dribbles

Marcus Rashford showcased a brilliant piece of skill during Wednesday night's Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Twente, and it's hard to look away.

In the 32nd minute at Old Trafford, Rashford faced off one-on-one with former Norwich striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

After keeping the ball in play, the 26-year-old forward pulled off a flawless elastico through Van Wolfswinkel's legs, followed by a precise pass to Lisandro Martinez.

Although Martinez couldn't find the target, it didn't diminish the brilliance of Rashford's skill.

