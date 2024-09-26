Erik ten Hag has disclosed why Manchester United played out a frustrating draw in their Europa League opening game

The Dutch tactician saw his side fall short for the umpteenth time at Old Trafford, this time against FC Twente

The recent draw means United have won just one of their last nine games in Europe, losing on five occasions and drawing three times

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag offered insight into his team's shortcomings following their 1-1 draw against FC Twente in their UEFA Europa League opener on Wednesday night.

After a shaky start to the current campaign, the Red Devils were expected to secure a comfortable win over the Dutch side at Old Trafford.

Man United split points with Twente

United got off to a promising start, with Christian Eriksen delivering a stunning strike in the 35th minute.

The Danish midfielder’s goal seemed to set the stage for a dominant performance.

However, despite gaining the lead, indecision in the final third and a well-organised Twente defence kept the contest close, with the scoreline remaining 1-0.

As the game progressed, Man United’s lack of urgency and defensive lapses allowed Twente to capitalise.

According to the BBC, Sam Lammers punished United’s slack defending to equalise for the Eredivisie side, leaving the Old Trafford faithful frustrated.

Despite late efforts to reclaim the lead, the Red Devils couldn't find a breakthrough and ultimately settled for a disappointing draw.

The result leaves Erik ten Hag's charges sitting in 10th position after matchday one, with a risk of dropping further depending on the outcome of other fixtures.

Erik ten Hag explains United's draw

Reflecting on the result, Ten Hag expressed his disappointment while analysing the key factors behind his team’s failure to secure all three points.

“We showed some good moments and structures, but we lacked consistency,” Ten Hag stated, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“At 1-0, we were in control, but we allowed them to stay in the game. Our work rate is usually high, but today, I have some criticism.”

The Dutch tactician acknowledged that the responsibility extends beyond just the players.

“It’s not just the team; I need to look in the mirror as well. I’m part of this,” Ten Hag added, admitting that improvement is needed across the board.

He concluded by emphasising the importance of finishing chances: “We have to be more clinical in such situations.”

