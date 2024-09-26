Legendary German midfielder Lothar Matthäus has made it clear why Vinicius Junior does not deserve to win the Ballon d'Or

As things stand, Vinicius Junior and Manchester City star Rodri are the perceived frontrunners for the title

The prestigious individual award is set to be presented during a gala event on October 28, 2024, in Paris

Former Germany international Lothar Matthäus has expressed that he would not give the Ballon d'Or to Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius believes he has edged out strong contenders, including teammates like Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé, as well as Manchester City's standout, Rodri, to claim the prestigious honour.

Earlier this week, the Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the winger has been informed he will be awarded the prize for the best player of the year by France Football.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the world’s elite players, and it seems the football world is ready to recognise him accordingly.

Last season, Vinicius was pivotal in Real Madrid's Champions League run, contributing 11 goals (six scored and five assisted) while helping his team reach another European final.

His consistency, resilience, and ability to shine in key moments have made him a top contender for football's highest individual honour.

Matthäus: "Rodri deserves the Ballon d'Or more than Vinícius

However, German football legend Lothar Matthäus believes another player is more deserving of the award. In an interview with Bild via Sportskeeda, he stated:

"For me, Rodri deserves the Ballon d'Or more than Vinicius. He was the thinker and leader of the Eurocup champion Spain and also won the Premier with Manchester City. He is the most outstanding player of the year "My podium is Rodri, Bellingham and Vinícius."

It’s important to note that Matthäus favours Rodri largely because they share the same playing position that Matthäus once held during his career.

This is why the German legend even ranks Jude Bellingham ahead of Vinicius.

Also, there is a media narrative against Vinicius, influenced by his outspoken stance against the racism he has faced in recent months.

Nike anticipating big win for Vinicius

Meanwhile, Madrid Universal reports that sportswear giant Nike, which currently sponsors the Brazilian star, is planning a special tribute to him.

A flagship store on Madrid’s Gran Via will reportedly open two days after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, featuring a space dedicated to Vini.

This tribute would place him alongside other Nike icons, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, further solidifying his status as one of football's elite.

How does Ballon d'Or voting work?

With many players in contention this year, YEN.com.gh previously broke down the Ballon d'Or voting process.

It all begins with the editors of France Football revealing the shortlist of 30 nominees for each primary category.

This year’s nominees were announced on September 4, with the awards ceremony scheduled for October 28.

