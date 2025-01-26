Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo scored his seventh league goal to go top of the list of Ghanaian scorers in Europe

Several Ghanaian players have made their marks in Europe in the ongoing season, especially in the top 5 leagues

Augustine Boakye, who plays in France for St Etienne, is enjoying a good campaign in the French Ligue 1

Ghanaian players have produced some incredible performances in Europe this season across the various leagues.

From Antoine Semenyo to Mohammed Kudus, the stock of players from the West African nation continues to rise following their impressive displays.

Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and three Ghana players with the most goals in Europe's top 5 leagues. Photo: Warren Little/ Dan Istitene/ Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Although, Ghanaian players are not famously known for scoring a lot of goals since players like Tony Yeboah and Asamoah Gyan hanged up their boots, the current generation have one way or the other made the news for positive reasons.

YEN.com.gh looks at the five Ghanaian players who have scored the most goals in the top five leagues in Europe this season.

Antoine Semenyo - 7 Goals

The Black Stars forward improved his numbers with a strike against Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League on Saturday. The English-born forward has netted seven league goals, the most by a Ghanaian in Europe this season, per Transfermarkt. Semenyo has been by far the best player at Bournemouth this season, playing a starring role in Andoni Iraola's team, who are currently on a run of 11 matches without a defeat.

Jordan Ayew - 4 Goals

A veteran in the English Premier League, having played for several clubs including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, is having a decent campaign for strugglers Leicester City. Often deployed on the flanks, Ayew has scored four goals this season in the Premier League, his last being in the game against Liverpool. He is also Ghana's all-time top scorer in the most popular league in the world.

Inaki Williams - 4 Goals

Williams has contributed ten goals in La Liga this season, however, he has scored only four. While his overall performance has been admirable, his scoring rate has dropped this season after netting 12 times in the last campaign.

Mohammed Kudus - 3 Goals

Kudus has had a purple patch campaign, with some highs and lows. Despite missing five matches following his suspension after a red card in the match against Tottenham Hotspurs, Kudus has managed to score three league goals. His strong header in the game against Brighton salvaged an important point for the Hammers.

Augustine Bokaye - 3 Goals

A lot of attention has not been on the former West Africa Football Academy graduate because of a slow start to Ligue 1 with St Etienne. However, in the last four games in France, Boakye has scored three goals, making him the Ghanaian player with the most goals in Ligue 1 this season. The talented left-footer scored a sensational volley to rescue a point for St Etienne in their game against FC Nantes.

Semenyo's matches Yeboah's EPL record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo continued his high-flying campaign with another strike as AFC Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 matches.

The Bournemouth star completed the 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest at Vitality Park with an exquisite finish in the 90th minute.

It was the Ghanaian's seventh goal of the season, one short of his total EPL tally last season.

Source: YEN.com.gh