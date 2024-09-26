Free transfers in football have only been possible since 1995, following a landmark legal case that transformed the sport’s transfer market

Some of the greatest footballers in history have moved between clubs without a transfer fee, making a significant impact in the process

Football has witnessed numerous blockbuster transfer fees over the years, with no sign of the market slowing down.

However, amidst these hefty transactions, there are still opportunities to land quality players for free.

Since Belgian midfielder Jean-Marc Bosman won his landmark legal battle against Standard Liege in 1995, players have been able to switch clubs without transfer fees once their contracts expire.

Despite being unfairly viewed as a pool for ageing players, the free agent market has produced some of the game's biggest stars.

Best Free Transfers in Football History

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona to PSG - 2021)

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer ever, Messi’s emotional departure from Barcelona in 2021 sent shockwaves across the football world.

After 17 seasons and 34 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League victories,

Messi joined PSG as a free agent. During his time in Paris, he won two Ligue 1 titles and scored 32 goals, providing 35 assists in 75 appearances.

In 2023, Messi made another free transfer, this time to MLS side Inter Miami. His complex contract reportedly involved deals with Apple and Adidas, earning him an estimated $60m (£47.3m) per year.

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG to Real Madrid - 2024)

Kylian Mbappe, one of France’s brightest football talents, finally fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid in 2024.

Despite not renewing his contract with PSG and refusing to transfer elsewhere, he joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer after winning 18 major trophies, including a World Cup.

With over 300 career appearances and incredible goal-scoring stats, the 25-year-old is poised to have a massive impact on Real Madrid, both on and off the field, including boosting shirt sales to offset his substantial signing-on fee.

3. Andrea Pirlo (AC Milan to Juventus - 2011)

Known for his extraordinary vision and passing range, Andrea Pirlo’s free transfer from AC Milan to Juventus was a masterstroke.

The midfield maestro helped Juventus win four Serie A titles, though he fell short of lifting the Champions League after losing to Barcelona in the 2015 final.

Pirlo played over 100 games for Juventus, contributing 19 goals and 38 assists before joining MLS side New York City FC.

After retiring from playing, Pirlo ventured into management and even had a brief spell as Juventus' head coach.

4. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich - 2014)

Arguably one of the most impactful free transfers ever, Robert Lewandowski moved from Borussia Dortmund to fierce rivals Bayern Munich in 2014.

At Bayern, the Polish striker won multiple Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020.

Lewandowski’s prolific goal-scoring record cemented him as one of the best free signings in history, making an indelible mark at both Dortmund and Bayern.

5. Jay-Jay Okocha (PSG to Bolton - 2002)

When Nigerian playmaker Jay-Jay Okocha joined Bolton Wanderers from PSG on a free transfer in 2002, Premier League fans were treated to a level of flair and showmanship rarely seen.

Okocha dazzled with his technical ability and creativity, becoming a cult hero at Bolton and one of the league’s most entertaining players.

6. Sol Campbell (Tottenham to Arsenal - 2001)

Sol Campbell’s controversial move from Tottenham to Arsenal in 2001 remains one of football’s most talked-about free transfers.

Despite the intense rivalry between the clubs, Campbell thrived at Arsenal, helping the team to an undefeated season in 2003-04, becoming a key part of the Invincibles squad.

7. Paul Pogba (Manchester United to Juventus - 2012)

After leaving Manchester United for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012, Paul Pogba blossomed into one of Europe’s top midfielders.

His performances helped Juventus win four Serie A titles and eight trophies overall before United bought him back for a then-record £89m in 2016.

Pogba’s second stint at Juventus came to an unfortunate end in 2024 after he failed a drug test and received a four-year ban, potentially marking a sad conclusion to a once-brilliant career.

