Cristiano Ronaldo holds a number of records close to his chest, but he could have some of them erased before he even retires

One player who has been touted to eclipse most of Ronaldo's goal-scoring feats is none other than Man City's goal machine Erling Haaland

The Norwegian recently equalled CR7's 100-goal feat with his strike against Arsenal in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as the greatest goal scorer of the modern era and, arguably, the best in football history.

However, a rising star is quickly challenging his reign: Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City striker, a relentless goal machine, is rapidly closing in on many of Ronaldo's records, and given his current trajectory, it seems only a matter of time before he surpasses the Portuguese legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have five of his precious records erased by Erling Haaland. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess has been nothing short of remarkable.

This season, he’s been in unstoppable form, and if he keeps up this pace, breaking records might not just be a possibility—it could be a certainty.

5 Ronaldo records Haaland is expected to break

YEN.com.gh, referencing Planet Football, explored Ronaldo’s significant milestones and analysed how soon Haaland could overtake them.

5. Record number of hat-tricks

Ronaldo's incredible tally of 66 career hat-tricks has set a high bar, but if anyone can topple it, it's Haaland.

With 24 hat-tricks in 339 games, the 24-year-old is scoring them at a faster rate than Ronaldo.

On average, Cristiano nets a hat-trick every 18.7 games, while Haaland does so every 14.1 matches.

4. Most goals in a single UCL campaign

Ronaldo’s 17-goal haul in the 2013-14 Champions League season remains a towering achievement, per UEFA.

However, with the new UCL format allowing for more matches, the Norwegian hitman is poised to challenge this record.

Teams in the new Champions League format can now play up to 17 games, compared to 13 in previous seasons.

This increase gives Haaland more opportunities to smash Ronaldo’s single-season scoring record.

3. Fastest to 300 career goals

Haaland is currently just 14 goals shy of reaching the 300-career-goal mark.

If he maintains his prolific form in the 2024-25 season, he could reach this milestone within his next 10 matches.

To put this in perspective, it took Ronaldo 554 games to achieve 300 career goals.

Haaland is on course to do so in just 349 appearances, demonstrating a rate of scoring that could reshape the record books.

2. Ronaldo’s UCL goal record

Ronaldo’s record of 140 Champions League goals has long stood as one of the most unassailable.

But with Haaland’s UCL scoring rate—netting a goal every 77.5 minutes compared to Ronaldo’s 113.89 minutes—this record could soon be broken.

If the former Borussia Dortmund striker continues at his current pace, he would only need 86 more games to equal Ronaldo's UCL goal tally, making him a real threat to this historic achievement.

1. Ronaldo’s Premier League goal tally

Of all Ronaldo’s records, his Premier League goal tally of 103 seems the most attainable for Haaland in the near future.

As of now, Erling is just 31 goals away from matching this total.

Given his current strike rate—scoring a Premier League goal every 79.1 minutes—he could eclipse Ronaldo’s total in just 28 more league matches.

At this pace, Haaland is well on his way to leaving a significant mark on the Premier League record books, with the potential to obliterate many other longstanding records as well.

Haaland equals Ronaldo's 100-goal mark

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland made history with his goal against Arsenal on September 22.

The Norwegian striker's ninth-minute strike took his tally for the 2024/25 season to 10 goals in just five games.

In doing so, Haaland equalled one of Ronaldo's long-standing records.

