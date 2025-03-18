Generative AI, Grok, has weighed in on who should man Ghana's post against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars have faced a goalkeeping crisis since the retirement of legendary goalkeeper Richard Kingson

The artificial intelligence tool on X (formerly Twitter) chose between the three goalkeepers named in Otto Addo's 23-man squad

As the Black Stars gear up for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad on March 21, one pressing question looms—who will start in goal?

Since Richard Kingson's retirement, the national team has struggled to find a consistent and reliable first-choice goalkeeper.

One of Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare and Jojo Wollacott will man the post when Ghana faces Chad in the World Cup qualifier. Photo credit: @CAF_Online and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

A host of names have been given opportunities, yet none have firmly established themselves as the undisputed number one.

A pool of uncertain options

For this month's international window, Otto Addo has called up Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wollacott, and Benjamin Asare, each with their strengths but also recent struggles.

Worryingly, the trio has endured a rough patch in club football.

Just before the break, Wollacott conceded five goals for Crawley Town, Ati-Zigi let in two at St. Gallen, while Asare was at fault for a costly, avoidable goal at Hearts of Oak, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

These performances raise doubts about who deserves to start in this crucial qualifier.

AI weighs in on who should be Black Stars goalkeeper

With the debate heating up, respected sports journalist Ibrahim Saanie Daara turned to Grok, an Artificial Intelligence chatbot on X (formerly Twitter), for insights on Ghana's goalkeeping conundrum.

After an initial mix-up, the AI ultimately leaned towards Ati-Zigi, citing the St. Gallen shot-stopper's experience as a decisive factor despite acknowledging Asare’s impressive club form.

"Given Asare’s recent form at Hearts of Oak, he’s a strong contender, but Ati-Zigi’s experience, especially his Mali performance, still makes him the safer bet to start," the generative AI responded.

A decision that could define Ghana’s qualifying hopes

With Comoros level on points with Ghana in Group I, securing maximum points in this doubleheader is paramount, as noted by KickGH.

Otto Addo and his staff must carefully assess whether to prioritise experience or form, knowing that a solid presence between the posts could make the difference in Ghana’s bid for a return to the World Cup stage.

Black Stars assistants Desmond Offei and John Paintsil are expected to provide technical support to head coach Otto Addo in this month's World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Will the technical team, led by Otto Addo, stick with experience, or will they take a bold step by trusting fresh hands?

The answer will be revealed when Ghana steps onto the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

