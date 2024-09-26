A former Manchester United manager has expressed his readiness to return to the dugout at Old Trafford

His potential return comes on the back of growing speculations surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at the club

The Dutch tactician has endured a slow start to the season, winning just two EPL games while mustering only a draw in the UEL

Erik ten Hag's tenure as Manchester United manager is under severe scrutiny following an unsteady start to the 2024/25 campaign.

After an underwhelming 1-1 draw with FC Twente in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), questions about his future have resurfaced, casting doubt on his ability to lead the team forward.

Erik ten Hag could be replaced by his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer, should he be sacked as Manchester United manager. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Is Erik ten Hag facing the sack?

While last season's surprise FA Cup triumph over Manchester City temporarily silenced calls for his dismissal, United’s inconsistent performances this season have reignited speculation.

The Europa League stalemate against Twente only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans and pundits questioning whether the Dutchman is the right man for the job.

United’s start to the Premier League has been far from ideal, with just two wins leaving them 11th in the table, per Sofascore.

This comes on the back of a dismal campaign last year, which saw the team fall short of expectations.

Despite receiving a contract extension in the summer, the pressure is mounting on Ten Hag to deliver consistent results or risk losing his position.

Solskjaer opens door to sensational United return

In the midst of this uncertainty, former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed a desire to return to Old Trafford.

The Norwegian, who has been out of a job since his dismissal in November 2021, hinted at unfinished business with the club.

When asked if he would be open to taking the managerial role again, Solskjaer responded confidently:

"I don't like to talk about other manager's jobs, but yes”.

“Of course, I would!”, he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Solskjaer’s previous stint as manager saw him guide United to a second-place finish in the 2020/21 season, but a series of poor results, including a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, led to his dismissal.

Fans call for Erik ten Hag's head

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United supporters have voiced their frustration, demanding Erik ten Hag's removal.

Fans took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express their discontent with the former Ajax manager.

