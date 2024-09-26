Ranking the 7 Most Injured Players in Modern Football History

Abou Diaby holds the unfortunate distinction of leading the list of injury-plagued players, having been sidelined for 1,747 days and missing over 300 matches

Similarly, Stevan Jovetic has endured his own string of misfortunes, spending more than 1,500 days injured and missing 214 games

Meanwhile, despite Arjen Robben’s dazzling performances as a winger, he was kept off the field for 1,507 days and missed 243 games

Some footballers seem almost immune to injuries, like Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, who hasn’t missed a single match due to injury since joining the Premier League.

But for others, injuries can become a defining part of their careers, limiting their potential and preventing them from meeting the expectations placed on them.

This raises the question: how much of sport is determined by skill, and how much by luck?

Some players have the unfortunate distinction of being injury-prone, sidelined for significant portions of their careers.

PopFoot, alongside data from Transfermarkt, has compiled a list of the unluckiest footballers when it comes to injuries, detailing their time missed and the sheer number of injuries they’ve sustained.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the most injury-plagued players in modern football history.

Most Injured Players in Modern Football History

Franck Ribery (72 injuries)

Over his illustrious career, Ribery suffered from 72 separate injuries, keeping him out of action for a staggering 1,363 days.

During his time at Bayern Munich, he formed a fearsome wing duo with Arjen Robben, but one can only imagine how much more damage they could have done if Ribery had stayed fit.

By the time he retired at 39, his body had endured too much wear and tear, forcing his hand.

Marco Reus (68 injuries)

Dortmund’s talisman, Marco Reus, has had a career plagued by 68 injuries, which led him to miss 156 matches over a total of 1,313 days.

Known for his ability to lift Dortmund when it mattered most, the team has often suffered when he’s been unavailable. Perhaps mindful of his fitness struggles, Reus stepped down as captain in 2023.

Arjen Robben (58 injuries)

Despite his injury troubles, Robben still became one of the world’s top wingers, spending 1,507 days sidelined due to injury.

His signature move—cutting inside and curling a shot into the far corner—terrified defenders, but his frequent absences limited his impact.

Robben still managed to make his mark at Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League and delivering 144 goals and 101 assists in his 309 games for the club.

Neymar Jr. (38 injuries)

Neymar's career is often described as a "what could have been" story.

While he had a stellar run with Barcelona’s legendary front three alongside Messi and Suarez, injuries hindered his chances of reaching even greater heights.

With 233 games missed, it’s fair to wonder if his injury struggles kept him from winning multiple Ballon d’Ors.

Still, Neymar's move to Saudi club Al-Ahli at 32 shows he's enjoying the financial rewards of a high-profile career.

Stevan Jovetic (35 injuries)

The Montenegrin forward, once of Manchester City, has been constantly thwarted by injury, racking up 35 injuries and spending 1,524 days on the sidelines.

Recently released by Olympiacos, Jovetic is still playing in his mid-30s, though these numbers are likely to rise as his career winds down.

Vincent Kompany (31 injuries)

Known for his leadership at Manchester City, Kompany had his share of injury woes during his career, most notably with calf and shin problems.

Though these injuries limited him to fewer than 20 league appearances in his final four seasons, Kompany still finished his playing days as a four-time Premier League champion and has now turned to management at Burnley.

Abou Diaby (21 injuries)

Topping the list of the most injury-stricken players is former Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby. Once hailed as Patrick Vieira’s successor, Diaby’s career was derailed by injury after injury.

Across 21 separate injuries, he missed 314 matches, spending 1,747 days on the sidelines. Diaby’s career was particularly affected by a brutal challenge from Sunderland’s Dan Smith, an incident that still resonates with Arsenal fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh