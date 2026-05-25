Lionel Messi requested to be substituted and walked off amid injury concerns during Inter Miami's final match before the World Cup

Messi's fitness remains crucial as Argentina prepare to defend their World Cup title in upcoming matches

Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos stated it's too early to assess the seriousness of Messi's physical condition

Lionel Messi sparked injury concerns during his final club appearance before the World Cup after appearing to struggle physically during Inter Miami's dramatic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union.

The 38-year-old requested to be substituted in the 73rd minute and headed straight down the tunnel after leaving the pitch.

Lionel Messi is forced to exit Inter Miami’s clash against the Philadelphia Union with an apparent muscle injury. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

Messi suffers injury

Before coming off, Messi had been seen walking slowly around the field.

He later rolled up his shorts, appeared uncomfortable and was spotted touching the back of his left leg before walking toward the bench to speak with club staff.

Shortly afterwards, he was replaced by Mateo Silvetti with the score locked at 4-4.

Concerns grew moments later when Messi skipped the bench and headed straight down the tunnel alongside members of the medical team to assess the extent of the discomfort.

Speaking after the game, Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos admitted it was too early to determine the seriousness of the issue and insisted the club did not want to take risks with their star player.

Despite his age, Messi being substituted remains highly unusual.

Before this game, he had played every minute of Inter Miami’s previous 13 league matches this season, along with two CONCACAF Champions League fixtures and one of Argentina’s international friendlies in March.

Hoyos said after the game via Marca:

"We still don’t have information about this, but soon we’ll have it. He’s tired. Fatigue. He was tired. The field was heavy, right? When faced with doubt, you always try not to take risks."

The match marked Inter Miami’s final game before Major League Soccer pauses for the World Cup in North America this summer.

Messi to lead Argentina World Cup defence

Messi is expected to captain Argentina as they attempt to defend the World Cup title they won in Qatar in 2022.

Lionel Scaloni’s side are scheduled to face Honduras in a friendly on June 6 before taking on Iceland national football team on June 9 in their final warm-up match.

Argentina will then begin their World Cup defence on June 16 against the Foxes of Algeria, leaving Messi with just over three weeks to fully recover if a significant muscle injury is confirmed.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is gearing up for a sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photo by Marcelo Endelli.

Source: Getty Images

They will also face Austria and Jordan during the group stage.

Messi’s fitness is now expected to dominate discussion heading into the tournament, which is widely anticipated to be his final major international competition.

The legendary forward turns 39 next month but continues to remain hugely influential at club level.

He has scored 13 goals and registered seven assists in 16 appearances this season, including two assists during the wild victory over Philadelphia before his fitness concern emerged.

The Inter Miami star boasts a glittering career filled with major honours, including a record number of Ballon d'Or awards, per beIN Sports.

His triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup further strengthened his standing in the famous GOAT debate, with many supporters believing the discussion ended the moment he lifted the trophy in Qatar.

Ajagurajah explains Messi and GOAT connection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has stirred massive debate on social media after making a controversial claim about Lionel Messi.

The outspoken founder of the Ajagurajah Movement suggested Messi’s rise to global dominance carries spiritual significance beyond football.

Source: YEN.com.gh