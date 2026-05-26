A deeply moving and highly symbolic video featuring embattled Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica has sparked widespread conversation online

The footage, captured during the traditional one-week observation of his late 30-year-old sister, Abigail Kumi, shows a prominent community chief breaking down in tears at the sight of the young man

Draped in regal black funeral regalia, the traditional ruler pulled the controversial internet personality into a tight, protective embrace, a moment that has polarised social media

The complex collision between federal law enforcement protocols and the deep-seated emotional loyalty of traditional Ghanaian communities has played out dramatically.

Chief Breaks Down, Embraces Embattled Socialite Abu Trica at Sister Abigail’s One-Week Memorial

Source: UGC

Abu Trica, who is currently out on a restrictive GH¢30 million bail while fighting an intense FBI-backed extradition battle to the United States over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme, made his first major public appearance under conditions of profound personal tragedy.

As the traditional one-week observation for Abigail Kumi got underway following her sudden passing on April 20, 2026, the venue was heavily swarmed by community locals, digital bloggers, and extended family elders.

Abu Trica, looking uncharacteristically downcast in a simple black shirt and trousers, had arrived at the venue in a plush, heavy-duty black Nissan luxury machine to mourn the sister who tragically passed away while he was locked behind bars.

The emotional peak of the ceremony occurred when a respected local chief arrived with his full traditional retinue. Draped in a heavy, pristine black cloth wrapped across his shoulder in the classic Akan custom of mourning, the chief walked beneath a massive, traditional state umbrella, flanked by his structural service men and stool attendants.

Upon locking eyes with Abu Trica and recognising the sheer psychological weight the 31-year-old is carrying—balancing a potential 20-year federal prison sentence in America with the sudden loss of his younger sister—the chief completely lost his composure.

Abandoning standard royal distance, the traditional leader broke down emotionally, stepped past his handlers, and pulled Abu Trica into a tight, lingering embrace. The chief held the socialite close, patting his back and whispering words of ancestral and spiritual fortification as onlookers watched in complete silence.

Watch the sad scenes in the Instagram post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh