Iran's World Cup participation was in serious doubt due to recent tensions between the Asian nation and the USA, and Israel

FIFA has confirmed Iran’s World Cup training camp has been moved from Arizona, USA

Iran are set to honour World Cup group matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in the USA

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FIFA has reportedly confirmed a change in location for Iran’s national football team training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup, moving it from the United States to Mexico.

Instead of preparing in Arizona, the team will now be based in the border city of Tijuana, where they will use the Centro Xoloitzcuintle as their official camp facility.

Iran will base their 2026 World Cup preparations in Mexico after FIFA officially relocated their training camp from Arizona, USA, to Tijuana. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Iran to contest World Cup 2026 in Mexico

According to reports from Pars Today, citing IRNA, FIFA’s final list published on Monday officially lists Tijuana as Iran’s training base for the tournament.

The decision has also been publicly acknowledged by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who confirmed that Iran’s squad will remain in Mexico for the duration of their World Cup preparations.

Earlier, Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, revealed that discussions were already underway to relocate the camp from Arizona to Tijuana.

He explained that the move was intended to avoid potential visa complications linked to the United States and to allow smoother travel arrangements, including direct flights from Iran via Iran Air.

Despite the change in preparation base, Iran will still play their Group G matches in the United States, facing New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, before taking on Egypt in Seattle later in the group stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh