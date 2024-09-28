Honourable Nii Lante Vanderpuye has vowed to sanistise Ghana football when NDC wins power

The former Sports Minister has shared his disappointment with the current state of football in Ghana

The Black Stars are yet to secure a venue for their next Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, a former Minister of Youth and Sports under the NDC administration, has vowed to cleanse football when his party returns to power.

The Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency expressed frustration over the current state of football in the country, claiming it makes him unhappy.

Honourable Vanderpuye became popular during his time as sports minister following his firmness in taking decisions when it comes to matters relating to the Ghana FA and the Black Stars.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye opens up on the current state of football in Ghana. Photo: Twitter/ @JoySportsGH.

Source: Twitter

According to the NDC parliamentarian, if his party is re-elected and he is reappointed as minister, a lot will change.

“If I get the opportunity to become Sports Minister in 2025, I will sanitize football,” he said in an interview with JoySports.

"I am not happy with what is going on. There are so many things wrong with our football and unless we take bold steps to sanitize the system and take decisions that will inure to the benefit of the people who are doing football and the footballers and not business-men, football will not grow."

Ghana hunt for a new home venue

Honourable Nii Lante Vanderpuye's comment comes few weeks after the Confederation of African Football banned the Black Stars from playing their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Accra and Cape Coast Stadiums have also been shut down for renovation work with hopes of potentially playing the next game in Ghana.

The GFA have been ordered by the Sports Ministry to make a request to CAF to inspect the two venues before October's clash with Sudan, as reported by 3 News.

Derek Boateng blasts Ghana FA

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has expressed frustrations over the current state of football in the country, laying blame at the doorsteps of the football association.

Boateng believes it is the responsibility of the Ghana Football Association to ensure the Black Stars have a proper place to play their matches.

This comes after the Confederation of African Football withdrew its approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for category 3 matches, leaving the former African champions in a hunt for a new venue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh