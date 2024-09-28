Elisha Owusu has opened his goal-scoring account in the French topflight league for Auxerre

The Ghana international scored his maiden goal as AJ Auxerre recorded a big win over Brest

Owusu is hoping to lead Auxerre maintain their status in the French league following their Ligue 1 return

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu registered his first career goal in Ligue 1 in style after netting a stunner in Auxerre's victory over Brest on Friday night.

The Ghana international also delivered an assist as Auxerre cruised to a 3-0 victory at Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps.

Owusu, who has been a key figure at Auxerre since joining them from KAA Gent in Belgium, played the entire game.

Elisha Owusu celebrates after scoring for AJ Auxerre in the French Ligue 1 against Brest. Photo: Twitter/ @AJA.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Owusu fired home with his left football after a brilliant play on the right between him and Sinaly Diomande.

Owusu's strike opened the scoring for the host in the 26th minute before Jubal converted from the spot to double the lead in the 37th minute.

The Ghanaian turned provider for Hamed Junior Traore in the second half as Auxerre convincingly tore apart Brest.

The victory lifts Auxerre to 12th place on the table as they continue to quest to maintain their topflight status.

Owusu opens up on representing Ghana

The French-born midfielder disclosed that he always dreamt of representing the country of his parents despite playing for France at youth levels.

Owusu has become a regular member of the Black Stars and has been to the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

"For me it’s a good thing to play for my country. I am very happy to go on international duty. When I was a kid I always dreamt of playing for my country. I take it like as a blessing," he told Flashscore, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Abdul Mumin earns Goal of the Month nomination

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Abdul Mumin has been nominated for the Goal of the Month award in the Spanish La Liga.

The Black Stars centre-back's strike against Osasuna in Rayo Vallecano's 3-1 victory is in contention for the top award for September.

The goal was Abdul Mumin's first of the season and his second goal contribution in the new La Liga campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh