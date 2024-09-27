Ghanaian coach Yussif Basigi has been named the new head coach of Simba Queens in Tanzania

The former Ghana U20 women's national team coach leaves Hasaacas Ladies after 21 years

Basigi has started work as the new coach of Simba Queens, securing a win on his debut in Tanzania

Former Ghana U20 women's national team coach, Yussif Basigi, has been appointed as head coach of Tanzanian club Simba Queens.

The 52-year-old joins the club after ending his 21-year relationship with Ghanaian giants Hasaacas Ladies.

Yussif Basigi leads Simba Queens after being appointed new head coach of the club. Photo: Twitter/ @simbaqueens.

Basigi replaces Juma Mgunda and will lead the club in the Tanzanian Women's League for the new season, as confirmed by Simba FC on their official website.

"A new role. Alhamdulilah and thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey," wrote Basigi on social media.

The experienced gaffer led his team to an emphatic victory in his first game in charge of the club in the Community Shield semi-final.

Basigi spent over two decades in Ghana as a coach for Hasaacas Ladies, a club he played a key role in establishing.

Following his departure, he penned a heartfelt message to the four-time Ghanaian champions.

"After serving Hasaacas Ladies for 21 years, I have decided to take up a new challenge in Tanzania as head coach of Simba Queens. Though far away from the club of my heart (Hasaacas Ladies), I will always wish them luck in all their encounters both domestically and international. Once a Dooo, always a doo," he posted on social media.

Basigi opens up on Simba Queens ambitions

The former Ghana U20 women's coach has disclosed his desire to win titles with Simba Queens.

“My target is to win the [Tanzanian Women’s] league with Simba Queens before thinking about the African Champions League,” Coach Yussif Basigi said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“I had to improvise with Hasaacas, but Simba Queens has almost everything in terms of facilities, so I will need them to be professional,” he added.

Black Princesses suffer World Cup elimination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Princesses of Ghana were eliminated from the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup following a 4-1 mauling by Japan.

The West Africans went into the game needing a positive result to keep their World Cup hopes alive after defeat to Austria in their Group E opener.

Ghana, who were making a seventh straight appearance at the tournament, defeated New Zealand 3-1 in their final group game but was not enough to see them progress.

