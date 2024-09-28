Black Stars midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru has backed Otto Addo to succeed as Ghana coach

The Belgium-based midfielder enjoyed his first two matches under the German-trained coach

Ashimeru believes Ghana will qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations despite the poor start to the qualifiers

Anderlecht midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru believes Otto Addo is the right man to lead Ghana to success despite a slow start in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Borussia Dortmund player led Ghana to back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

However, the team faltered as they lost for the first time in Kumasi in 24 years in a 1-0 defeat to Angola in their AFCON 2025 qualifier opener. Ghana then drew with Niger in their second game in Morocco.

Ashimeru joined the team for the first time with Addo as coach in September and has already been impressed with the coach's style and direction.

"It feels really amazing to be able to be called because we have so many players out here in Ghana," the Anderlecht midfielder told Flashscore.

"Working with Otto Addo is something I've been waiting for a long time. Having the time to work with him, I can say he's a good coach and I feel like we have so many things to achieve together. It feels good to work with him," he added.

Black Stars set to bounce back in October

The Black Stars will be hoping to revive their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign when they host Sudan next month.

Although, the venue for the game is yet to be determined, Ashimeru remains confident of victory over the North Africans, insisting Ghana will qualify for AFCON.

"We know what Ghana demands from other players, so we're just going all out to win the games and hopefully we can qualify for the AFCON," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Otto Addo disappointed after Niger draw

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of his team in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger.

An Oumar Sako late goal denied the Black Stars victory in their second Group F game at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco.

Alidu Seidu had given the Black Stars a first-half lead before Niger's goal ten minutes from time. Ghana remains winless in two matches and currently sits third in their group with four matches left to play.

