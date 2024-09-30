France and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football

Griezmann becomes the second member of the victorious 2018 World Cup squad to announce his retirement in the last five days

The 33-year-old retires as France’s fourth-most capped player with 135 appearances for the national team

Antoine Griezmann has officially announced his retirement from international football, marking the end of an illustrious ten-year career with the French national team.

The Atlético de Madrid forward shared the news on Monday, September 30, just before Les Bleus' upcoming matches against Israel and Belgium.

Antoine Griezmann has called time on his international career after making over 130 appearances for Les Bleus. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Griezmann's international career under the microscope

Over the course of his international career, Griezmann made significant contributions, participating in six major tournaments.

According to the Independent, he played a pivotal role in France's triumph at the 2018 World Cup, where he won the man-of-the-match prize against Croatia and helped the team reach the final again in Qatar in 2022.

Griezmann concludes his international journey having represented France 137 times, netting 44 goals, per Transfermarkt.

This impressive tally positions him as the fourth-most capped player in the nation’s history.

While his goal count also ranks him fourth, his impact on the pitch extended beyond mere statistics.

Griezmann announces retirement

In a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), the versatile forward expressed his gratitude:

“It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure, and see you soon."

What does Griezmann's retirement mean for France?

Griezmann's retirement leaves a notable void in the French setup, but his legacy, characterised by skill, tenacity, and a winning mentality, will undoubtedly be remembered fondly by fans and teammates alike.

Raphael Varane retires from football

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has declared his retirement following a recent injury setback.

The 2018 World Cup champion suffered an injury during his debut for Como against Sampdoria last month in Serie A.

Throughout his illustrious career, Varane accumulated 22 honours, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

