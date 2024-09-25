Ex-Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement following his latest injury setback

The 2018 World Cup winner sustained an injury on debut for Como against Sampdoria last month in the Serie A

Varane has 22 laurels from his glittering professional football career, including four UEFA Champions League titles

Raphael Varane is said to be contemplating retirement following a significant knee injury while playing for Serie A club Como.

The Real Madrid legend has been dealing with recurring issues, especially with his knee, which has limited him to just one appearance for his new team since signing in the summer.

According to Le Parisien, the 31-year-old is not anticipated to return for several months and is weighing the possibility of early retirement.

Despite being Como's marquee signing, he isn't listed in their Serie A squad, leaving it up to him to continue supporting head coach Cesc Fabregas in the future.

The reports further suggest that the Frenchman may soon announce his retirement, which could lead to the termination of his contract with Como.

When did Varane retire from international football?

Varane stepped away from international football after France’s 2022 World Cup final loss to Argentina on penalties.

However, with 22 career titles to his name, his legacy remains solidified.

Per Transfermarkt, the 93-cap France international is a four-time Champions League winner and a World Cup champion, having also claimed numerous other titles.

Varane has played for global giants Real Madrid and Manchester United, leaving little left to achieve in his career.

Fabregas explains why Varane joined Como

YEN.com.gh also reported that Como coach, Cesc Fabregas, praised former Man United defender Raphael Varane, calling him 'special'.

The legendary player-turned-coach's comments came as he discussed the club's decision to bring the Frenchman to the Serie A club.

Varane joined Como on an initial two-year deal, with an option for an additional term, after departing Manchester United as a free agent.

Fabregas lauded Varane for his qualities as a player while also emphasising the club's ambitions for the 2024/25 Serie A campaign.

