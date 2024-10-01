Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo sent a heartfelt message to his late father after scoring on his birthday (September 30)

Ronaldo's goal was the match-winner as the Knights of Najd sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win in the AFC Champions League

He will now turn his attention to domestic action when Al-Nassr host Al-Orubah in the Saudi Pro League on October 5

Cristiano Ronaldo tempered his match-winning goal with an emotional moment after scoring on his late father's birthday (September 30).

The Al-Nassr skipper sealed his team's first victory in the 2024/2025 AFC Champions League on the birth date of his late dad, José Dinis Aveiro.

Ronaldo’s decisive strike came after Sadio Mane broke the deadlock, helping their Saudi team secure a 2-1 win over Al-Rayyan on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates his goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Rayyan in the AFC CL to his late father, Jose Dinis Aveiro. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/X.

Ronaldo guides Al-Nassr to Champions League win

Despite a late push from their opponents, Al-Nassr, under the stewardship of new manager Stefano Pioli, stood firm to claim all three points, per ESPN.

This triumph gave the Saudi Arabian outfit a boost in their continental campaign and also gave the Italian coach his fourth win since replacing Luis Castro.

Ronaldo dedicates goal to late father

For Ronaldo, however, this victory carried profound personal significance.

Known for his signature ‘Siuuu’ celebration, the 39-year-old icon broke from tradition after scoring his 904th career goal.

Instead of his usual exuberance, he quietly pointed to the heavens, paying tribute to his dad, who passed away in 2005.

José Dinis, who would have turned 71 on the day, succumbed to liver failure when Cristiano was 20 years old and just beginning his journey at Manchester United, per All Football.

Ronaldo makes heartfelt admission about late dad

Reflecting on the emotional moment, the 39-year-old stated that his goal on September 30, 2024, held a special place in his heart.

He expressed his longing for his father, acknowledging how deeply his loss continues to resonate with him even after nearly two decades.

“Today's goal has a different flavour… I wish my father was alive because today is his birthday,” he said, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo's sister claps back at Cassano

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, responded to Antonio Cassano's recent criticism.

The former Italian footballer had questioned Ronaldo's footballing ability, claiming the Al Nassr star doesn't really know how to play football.

In a strong rebuttal, Elma defended her brother, stating that Cassano wouldn't understand what it takes to score 900 goals.

