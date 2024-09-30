Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Al-Nassr laboured to a hard-fought victory in the AFC Champions League

A goal on either side of halftime by Sadio Mane and Ronaldo ensured the Knights of Najd downed Al Rayyan

The win moves the Riyadh-based giants to third position in the Western standings after two games played

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his relentless brilliance, leading Al-Nassr to a triumphant 2-1 victory over Al Rayyan in the AFC Champions League at Al-Awwal Park.

The Portuguese superstar, despite having an earlier goal disallowed for offside, remained a constant threat and ultimately sealed the win with a stunning strike following Sadio Mane's opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Al-Nassr to their maiden win in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo powers Al-Nassr to victory

Ronaldo, sidelined from Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw with Al Shorta due to illness, was determined to make an impact in his AFC Champions League debut this season.

Though the Knights of Najd initially found it difficult to penetrate Al Rayyan’s defence, they had goalkeeper Bento to thank after the visitors managed to carve open their backline.

Bolavip reports that on the brink of half-time, Mane provided the breakthrough, skillfully nodding in a perfectly placed cross from Sultan Al-Ghannam, igniting celebrations among the home supporters.

Al-Nassr, keen to build on their momentum, pushed forward after the interval, and Ronaldo thought he had doubled the lead early in the second half.

However, his crisp finish was overturned by VAR, denying him a goal.

Ronaldo scores with his weaker foot

The setback didn’t deter the 39-year-old forward, who continued to press. His persistence paid off in the 76th minute, following an incisive play from substitute Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Goal reports.

Ghareeb's precise pass found Ronaldo, and with his supposedly weaker foot, he unleashed a powerful drive into the top corner, making it 2-0.

It was his first goal in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League, bringing his tally across all competitions this season to five.

Al-Nassr's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed late in the game as Roger Guedes pulled one back for Al Rayyan just three minutes before full-time, creating some tension in the closing stages.

Despite the scare, the Saudi outfit held firm to claim their first win in Asia’s premier club tournament.

Ronaldo ranked among most two-footed stars in football

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the most two-footed players in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo and French legend Zinedine Zidane are regarded as prime examples of two-footed stars.

Notably, World Cup winners Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona were excluded from this list due to their dependence on one dominant foot.

