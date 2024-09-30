Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his goal in the AFC Champions League to his father

Cristiano's late dad, José Dinis Aveiro, would have been 71 today (September 30) if he were to be alive

His goal against Al Rayyan takes his career tally to an impressive 904 goals as he dreams of reaching 1000 strikes

Cristiano Ronaldo paid a poignant tribute to his late father, José Dinis Aveiro, after netting his first goal of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League campaign for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's crucial strike helped the Knights of Najd secure a narrow 2-1 victory over Al Rayyan on Monday night, maintaining his red-hot form in the new season.

Ronaldo propels Al-Nassr to victory

While Cristiano had been threatening throughout the match, it was Sadio Mane who initially put Al-Nassr ahead just before the break.

Mane, latching onto a pinpoint cross from Sultan Al Ghannam, calmly slotted home, setting the stage for Al-Nassr’s advantage going into halftime.

Ronaldo nets match-winner

In the second half, Ronaldo's determination to find the net paid off in the 76th minute, per Sportstar.

With his weaker foot, the 39-year-old unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner, marking the match-winner and adding to his already legendary goal tally, which now stands at 904 goals across his illustrious career.

Ronaldo dedicates goal to late father

However, it was not just the goal that caught attention but the manner in which Ronaldo celebrated.

Known for his energetic "Siiuu" celebration, this time, the Portuguese icon opted for a quieter, more reflective gesture.

He dedicated the goal to his late father, who would have celebrated his 71st birthday on September 30.

According to All Football, Ronaldo's father passed away in 2005 due to liver failure, just as the then-20-year-old was making his mark at Manchester United.

In a touching display, his celebration highlighted his deep connection to his father, emphasising that even after two decades of professional football and countless achievements, personal memories continue to inspire his journey on the field.

Ronaldo's son jams to Ghanaian music

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr., was spotted vibing to Shatta Wale's song "Killa Gi Mi" in a barber shop video.

The young Al Nassr Academy player even gave a shoutout to the Ghanaian dancehall star at the request of his barber. The clip sparked mixed reactions among fans on social media, especially from rival fanbases

