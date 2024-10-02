Ghana and AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has reached a new milestone in the English Premier League

The Black Stars striker netted his third goal of the new season to help Bournemouth beat Southampton on Monday night

Semenyo has been in fine form for the Cherries and was named the club's Player of the Month for August

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has reached 50 matches in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international marked a new milestone in the game between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton on Monday night.

Semenyo produced one of his best performances for the Cherries on the occasion of his 50th Premier League game, scoring in the 3-1 win at Vitality Park.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring for Bournemouth against Southampton. Photo: Twitter/ @afcbournemouth.

Source: Twitter

The 24-year-old, who joined Bournemouth in January 2023, made 11 appearances in his first campaign before adding 33 last season, according to Transfermarkt.

In the new campaign, Semenyo has made 6 appearances, netting three times. In his 50 matches in the English top division, Semenyo has scored 12 times for AFC Bournemouth.

“I just tried to create some space and shoot really and I got enough space and I hit it hard and low and it trickled in. So I’m happy. I caught the defenders off guard, a chop and like I said, I just wanted to create space and get a shot away. I did and it went in,” he said after the game, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

The England-born Ghanaian forward has been an instrumental figure for the club, playing a key role as they amassed the best point haul last season.

Following the departure of Dominic Solanke in the summer transfer window, the Black Stars striker has been leading the lines alongside new recruit Evanilson.

Semenyo's remarkable journey to the EPL

After struggles to find a club during the early stages of his career, Semenyo joined Bristol City in 2018 but was shipped out on loan to Bath City.

Between 2018 to 2020, he spent time at Newport City and Sunderland on loan before enjoying a breakout campaign at Bristol City in the 2021/22 season. He showed enormous potential at the start of the 2023 campaign, prompting Bournemouth to make a move for the striker.

Semenyo scores in Bournemouth win

Source: YEN.com.gh