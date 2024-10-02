Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is yet to hit the mark this season after a poor start to the new campaign

The Black Stars and West Ham United star is now being represented by his family after parting ways with Jennifer Medeleswitch

The former Ajax star was substituted after 45 minutes of the Premier League game between West Ham and Brentford

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus is having a tough start to the new season with West Ham United in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old is yet to make a significant mark in the new campaign as the Hammers struggle following a poor start to the new season under Julien Lopetegui.

Kudus has not scored or provided an assist in six matches in the Premier League and things got worse for the Ghanaian who was substituted after 45 minutes of the game against Brentford last Saturday.

Mohammed Kudus' new representatives have been blamed for the midfielder's poor form. Photo: Twitter/ @SannieDaara.

Source: Twitter

The former Ajax star is reported to have been left frustrated by Lopetegui's decision to replace him at the start of the second half of the game at GTech Stadium, taking a hit at his confidence.

Meanwhile, Kudus' family have been blamed for the player's poor form after replacing his former agent Jennifer Mendeleswitch.

Despite working with the footballer from his days at FC Nordsjaelland through to West Ham, Kudus parted ways with the French agent this summer, with his family taking over as his representatives.

According to Ghana Soccernet, it has affected his dealings with West Ham as a club and prospective suitors. This has also diverted his attention away from his performances for West Ham.

Kudus' poor form continues

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui suggested Kudus was not a team player, hence the reason for his early substitution against Brentford.

“It was for tactical reasons,” said the head coach, as quoted by New York Times. “The second half we worked as a team, and for me this is a very important step. I highlighted the behaviour in the second half because I think we put on the pitch what we needed.”

The Ghana international is however expected to start in the next game against Ipswich Town.

CAF approves Accra Sports Stadium for qualifier

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaians have been handed a huge sigh of relief after the Accra Sports Stadium received approval for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

In a dramatic turn of events, the West African nation wrote to the Confederation of African Football to inspect the Accra and Cape Coast stadiums following the ban on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for CAF Category 3 matches.

The Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority quickly closed down the Baba Yara, Accra and Cape Coast stadiums for renovation works.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh