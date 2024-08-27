In the fast-paced world of the Premier League, the salaries of managers reflect their elite status and expertise

These contracts are not only substantial but also place them among the highest earners in global football

Here’s a look at the top 10 best-paid managers in the Premier League, starting from the bottom

In the high-stakes world of football, where astronomical salaries are a significant factor, Premier League managers face immense pressure to deliver results.

With millions riding on every match, club executives are often quick to act decisively, especially when it comes to cutting their losses.

Pep Guardiola heads the list of the top 10 best-paid managers in the Premier League this season. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane, Michael Regan and David Horton - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

This ruthless approach stems from football club owners' tendency towards short-term thinking.

Despite this industry's often brutal nature, managers are well-compensated for their efforts, even if their performance falters.

While some are thrust into challenging situations and learn the harsh realities firsthand, others are afforded the luxury of time to rectify their fortunes.

Nevertheless, with their impressive salaries, it’s hard to find too much sympathy for these managers.

In this context, YEN.com.gh, drawing insights from Givemesport, explores the top 10 highest-paid managers in the Premier League this season.

Top 10 best-paid managers in the Premier League

10. Enzo Maresca (Chelsea) - £4.2 Million Annually

Starting off the list, Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca earns an impressive £4.2 million per year.

After securing his first Premier League win with a commanding 6-2 victory over Wolves, Maresca will aim to build on this momentum as the season progresses.

9. Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) - £4.5 Million Annually

Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, who pockets £4.5 million annually, joined the Eagles at the tail-end of last season, per the BBC.

The Austrian tactician hopes to lead Palace to a top-half finish, demonstrating his tactical acumen in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

8. Thomas Frank (Brentford) - £4.5 Million Annually

One of the most seasoned managers in the Premier League, Brentford's Thomas Frank also earns £4.5 million annually.

Frank has been instrumental in keeping Brentford competitive against the bigger clubs.

7. Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur) - £5 Million Annually 6. Sean Dyche (Everton) - £5 Million Annually

Breaking into the £5 million bracket, both Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou and Everton's Sean Dyche earn handsome salaries.

Postecoglou’s tactical approach has brought a refreshing change to Spurs, while Dyche's gritty style aims to stabilise Everton in the league.

5. Arne Slot (Liverpool) - £6.2 Million Annually

Taking over from the iconic fist-pumping Jurgen Klopp, Arne Slot is now at the helm of Liverpool.

Earning £6.2 million per year, Slot faces the challenge of maintaining the club’s high standards while implementing his vision.

4. Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) - £6.75 Million Annually

Despite facing early season pressure, Erik ten Hag of Manchester United remains one of the top earners with £6.75 million annually.

The Dutchman is expected to navigate the Red Devils through the storm and restore their former glory.

3. Unai Emery (Aston Villa) - £8 Million Annually

Unai Emery, known for his success in European competitions, earns £8 million a year.

After guiding Aston Villa to a Champions League spot, the Spaniard's paycheck reflects his proven track record and the high expectations placed upon him.

2. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - £9 Million Annually

Mikel Arteta, a former assistant to Guardiola, is rewarded with £9 million annually for his efforts at the Emirates.

If he steers the Gunners to their first Premier League title since 2004, his salary could significantly increase.

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - £20 Million Annually

Topping the list is Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as the best manager in the Premier League.

With a salary of £20 million, more than double that of Arteta, Guardiola’s dominance is unquestionable, having secured four consecutive league titles with Manchester City.

The 5 fastest Premier League hat-tricks

On the back of Noni Madueke's quickfire hat-trick against Wolves over the weekend, YEN.com.gh delved into the annals of Premier League history to explore the five fastest hat-tricks ever recorded.

Topping the chart is Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, who holds the record for the quickest hat-trick in Premier League history with his stunning performance for Southampton against Aston Villa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh