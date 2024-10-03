Mohammed Salisu has netted his first-ever goal in Europe after helping AS Monaco to a 2-2 draw at Dinamo Zagreb

The Black Stars centre-back produced a strong display as the French giants came from two goals down secure a point

Salisu, who is in top form for AS Monaco, is expected to make the Ghana squad for the AFCON qualifier against Sudan

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu inspired AS Monaco to a dramatic comeback in the UEFA Champions League clash with his debut goal in the competition.

The Ghana international scored to start a late rally which saw the French giants claw back from two goals to draw 2-2 against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Mohammed Salisu celebrates after scoring for AS Monaco against Dinamo Zagreb. Photo: Damir Sencar.

Source: Getty Images

Salisu, who has been a regular and key member in the Monaco defence, rose high to head home from a corner with 18 minutes remaining, as shared on social media.

Denis Zakaria completed the comeback with a 90th-minute penalty in Zagreb.

The hosts finished the first half strongly after Petar Sučić netted at the stroke of half time before Martin Baturina doubled the lead after the hour mark.

Salisu has featured in all two matches of the new UEFA Champions League format, starring in the 2-1 win over Barcelona before scoring against Dinamo Zagreb.

This season Salisu has been a mainstay in the Monaco team, making four appearances in Ligue 1, per Transfermarkt.

AS Monaco coach praises Salisu and teammates

After a strong display from the French side, manager Adi Hutter applauded Salisu and his teammates for showing incredible character.

"When you are two goals behind, you have to take risks, and that is the message we want to get across to our players. If we don’t do it, we may not come back in this match, so I am happy with the attitude and the mentality of my players to come back," he said in a post match presser, as quoted by the club's official website.

Alidu Seidu wins Stade Rennais POTM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu has been named the Player of the Month for September at French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

The Black Stars right-back emerged as the top player for the period under review, ahead of Ludovic Blas and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Seidu played in all four matches in September, playing a viral role for the club as they maintained their decent start to the new season.

