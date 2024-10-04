Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his team for the two matches against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Black Stars will face Sudan on October 10 in the first leg in Accra before travelling to Libya for the second leg on October 15

Addo included FC Samartex defender Isaac Afful in the squad for the first time, joining Fredrick Asare as home-based players

Head coach of Ghana's senior national team, Otto Addo, has named a strong team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Black Stars will engage Sudan in a doubleheader in October with hopes of reviving their qualification hopes for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo names his squad for the 2025 AFCON qualifier ties against Sudan. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Missing from the squad for the third consecutive time is captain Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached since leaving French outfit Le Havre at the end of last summer.

Abdul Samed Salis is also yet to recover from the injury which ruled him out of the game against Angola and Niger.

However, returning to the squad are Fenerbahce centre-back Alexander Djiku and Olympique Lyonnais Ernest Nuamah, as spotted on social media.

Meanwhile, West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Leicester City duo Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku maintain their place in the team.

Ghana lost their opening game to Angola in Kumasi before earning a point against Niger in Morocco, per ESPN.

The Black Stars will host Sudan on Thursday October 10, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium, needing wins to correct their AFCON qualification course.

Black Stars seek redemption in AFCONQ

The four-time African champions desperately need a win to keep their qualification chances alive after a poor start.

With only the top two teams qualifying for the tournament in Morocco in 2025, Ghana is under pressure for their first win in group. Anything short of victory could spell doom for the West Africans.

Angola lead the group with six points from two games while Sudan follow with three points with Ghana having just a point, same as Niger.

Source: YEN.com.gh