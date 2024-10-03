Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has scored his first goal in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League

The former Ghana U20 midfielder netted the winner as IF Elfsborg defeated Italian giants AS Roma on Thursday

Baidoo has been tipped for a maiden Black Stars invite ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo continued his red-hot run of form after netting the winner as Elfsborg defeated Italian giants AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The 24-year-old converted from the spot as the Swedish outfit secured an important home win.

Baidoo played the entire duration in a makeshift role, as he led the attack of Elfsborg at Boraas Arena.

Michael Baidoo celebrates after scoring for Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League game against AS Roma.

The former Ghana U20 star who was a handful for the defence of Roma scored just before half-time.

The victory lifts Elfsborg to 17th on the 38-team table in the new format of the Europa League, per Livescore.

Baidoo has netted 14 goals across all competitions for the Swedish club, including ten in 24 matches in the league, per Transfermarkt.

The highly-rated midfielder is expected to make Ghana coach Otto Addo's team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan next week.

Baidoo makes a case for Black Stars invite

Despite his outstanding performances for Elfsborg in Sweden, Baidoo is yet to receive a senior national team invite.

Baidoo was named in the provisional team before the Africa Cup of Nations in January but failed to make the final squad.

The versatile midfielder is seen as a replacement for the injured Salis Abdul Samed.

The ex-Vision FC player can operate as both an attacking and defensive midfielder, which could be an added quality to the Black Stars team.

Salisu scores maiden UCL goal

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu inspired AS Monaco to a dramatic comeback in the UEFA Champions League clash with his debut goal in the competition.

The Ghana international scored to start a late rally which saw the French giants claw back from two goals to draw 2-2 against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Salisu, who has been a regular and key member in the Monaco defence, rose high to head home from a corner with 18 minutes remaining, as shared on social media.

