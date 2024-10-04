Ghana coach Otto Addo has released his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan

The Black Stars trainer met the press in Accra where he answered questions ahead of the match on October 10, 2024 in Accra

Ghanaians have been demonstrating in the past few days over the issue of illegal mining which has destroyed several water bodies

Black Stars coach Otto Addo responded to a question on the illegal mining problem that has plagued Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

There has been a series of demonstrations in the last few days by Ghanaian citizens over the destruction of water bodies due to illegal mining, also referred to as galamsey.

Ghana Coach Otto Addo answers question on galamsey during press conference for Sudan game. Photo: Richard Sellers Twitter/ @GhanaWeb.

Addo announced his squad for the doubleheader against Sudan at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, where he was asked about the problem, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The former Ghana international admitted it was a serious problem but wants to focus on the games against Sudan.

"It is a very serious problem but we have to do and focus on our job," he said at the presser, as spotted on social media.

"There are a lot of things which have also distracted maybe myself also, you know I was questioning myself what I could have done better if I had an accident and could not do anything about it.

"For us to be honest it is about focusing on Sudan and nothing else. After we win we can talk about every other top," he added.

Dates for Ghana-Sudan clash changed

Before the start of the press in Accra, it was confirmed that the dates for the matches against Sudan has been changed by the Confederation of African Football.

The earlier dates of October 11 and October 14, have been moved to October 10 and October 15.

The Black Stars will host their opponents in the first game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Otto Addo names squad for Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that head coach of Ghana's senior national team, Otto Addo has named a strong team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Black Stars will engage Sudan in a doubleheader in October with hopes of reviving their qualification hopes for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Missing from the squad for the third consecutive time is captain Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached since leaving French outfit Le Havre at the end of last summer.

