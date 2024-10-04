Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah has been rewarded with a new deal at French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre

The Black Stars left-back just made a return from injury and featured in the 3-1 victory over Brest last Friday

Mensah has been included in the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan

Black Stars left-back Gideon Mensah has signed a new contract at French club AJ Auxerre.

The Ghana international inked a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

Mensah has been a key player for the club, helping them secure promotion to Ligue 1 last season after winning Ligue 2.

Gideon Mensah signs a new contract at French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.

Source: Twitter

"We are very happy with these two contract extensions. Lassine and Gideon are two very good players and two endearing boys. They have contributed a lot to the club's success and are part of the AJA project," said Baptiste Malherbe, Executive President and General Manager of AJ Auxerre, as quoted by the club's official website.

Mensah joined Auxerre in the summer of 2022 from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, per Transfermarkt.

This season, the defender made his first appearance in the 3-1 victory over Brest, coming off the bench. The 26-year-old was out with an injury that kept him out from the start of the new season.

Ghana handed huge boost with Mensah's return

Mensah missed the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June before he was omitted from the squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

However, he makes the team for the doubleheader against Sudan next week after fully recovering from injury.

Ghana will host Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Otto Addo names squad for Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that head coach of Ghana's senior national team, Otto Addo has named a strong team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Black Stars will engage Sudan in a doubleheader in October with hopes of reviving their qualification hopes for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Missing from the squad for the third consecutive time is captain Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached since leaving French outfit Le Havre at the end of last summer.

