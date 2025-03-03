Mikel Arteta has made his stance clear on who truly deserves the crown of the greatest footballer of all time

The Arsenal boss’ choice aligns with other legendary names who have snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate

Meanwhile, Arteta remains determined to end his side’s Premier League trophy drought after coming close on two occasions

The debate over who deserves the title of the greatest footballer of all time continues to be a hot topic, sparking passionate discussions on five-a-side pitches and pub tables worldwide.

Despite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the game for nearly two decades, the argument remains as intense as ever.

Arteta 'settles' the GOAT debate.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, a man well-versed in the beautiful game, has weighed in on the never-ending discussion.

As he continues to guide the North London club in their quest for their first Premier League title in nearly two decades, Arteta confidently shared his stance on who truly deserves the GOAT title.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the former Manchester City No.2 was asked to name his favourite player to watch.

Without hesitation, the Spaniard responded:

"It’s always been Messi. I can't deny it. For me and my three sons, it's exactly the same.

"We have been incredibly fortunate to witness, in my opinion, the best player of all time over so many years," he boldly declared, as quoted by Bolavip.

Arteta snubs Ronaldo and co., insists on Messi

Despite the interviewer mentioning legends such as Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo, Arteta remained resolute in his choice, per Yard Barker.

He emphasised that his conclusion was drawn from years of watching Messi and comparing his brilliance with others.

"The difference is huge for me. So, it has to be Messi," Arteta reaffirmed.

For many, Messi's extraordinary talent, paired with his staggering collection of trophies and Ballon d'Or awards, should settle the debate.

His vision, close control, and ability to turn a game on its head are unparalleled.

On the other hand, many believe Ronaldo’s unparalleled athleticism, consistency, and goal-scoring prowess make him a strong contender for the GOAT title.

His ability to dominate across multiple leagues, coupled with his longevity at the highest level, ensures he remains a key part of the debate.

Ultimately, both have set new standards of excellence in their own right, making the choice between them anything but easy.

Ronaldo's teammates who rate Messi as the GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that opinions of past and present footballers regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are often shaped by their loyalty to either player, whether as teammates at the club or national level.

Interestingly, however, some of Ronaldo's former teammates have openly expressed their belief that Messi is the superior footballer.

