Vinicius Junior was at his devastating best as Real Madrid returned to winning ways, beating Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu

The 24-year-old scored one of the two goals as Carlo Ancelotti's side stretched their unbeaten run in La Liga to an impressive 41 games

Meanwhile, Vini's performance, including his stunning goal, drew widespread praise from fans on social media

Vinicius Junior shook off his underwhelming Champions League showing to inspire Real Madrid to a routine 2-0 victory over Villarreal.

The Brazilian, heavily criticised after LOSC Lille ended Madrid's remarkable 36-game unbeaten streak midweek, returned to form with a vengeance on Saturday, October 5.

Vinicius Junior marked his golazo against Villarreal with a passionate celebration in front of the Madrid faithful. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius powers Real Madrid to victory

In a brilliant display of his flair and decisiveness, Vinicius delivered a stunning goal to double Real Madrid's advantage.

His moment arrived after Fede Valverde, who had earlier opened the scoring with a sensational long-range effort, fed the ball to Vinicius.

Vinicius scores golazo vs Villarreal

The 24-year-old winger took possession confidently, glided forward with purpose, and unleashed a thunderous strike into the roof of the net, as noted by Football Espana.

The ball soared past the goalkeeper, showcasing the lethal combination of his technical ability and sheer power.

According to France 24, Vinicius' goal not only sealed the victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side but also reinstated their momentum as they kept pace with league leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona.

Madrid's recovery was vital as they looked to regain control in La Liga after their midweek setback.

Fans laud Vinicius after golazo

Following his mesmerising strike, social media erupted with praise for Vinicius, with fans hailing him as a top contender for the Ballon d'Or.

Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) saw football enthusiasts lavish admiration for his performance.

@mwaspb summed up the mood:

"Vini deserves his flowers 🌹❤️,"

@Pasi_9000 confidently predicted:

"THAT'S INSANE. BALLON D'OR 2024!!!"

Others, like @MainnooUTD, echoed similar sentiments, urging:

"Give him the Ballon d'Or now!"

Fans couldn't get enough of his performance, with @MukaRRamAli_005 stating,

"What a sensational goal by Vinicius Jr! His skill and precision are off the charts. He's definitely making a strong case for that Ballon d'Or!"

@Caged, on the other hand, exclaimed:

"What a Banger by BALLON D'ORO 🥶"

@marvin_enoch_ concluded emphatically:

"Spectacular goal. Vini Jr is Him!!!"

Vinicius 'destroys' Villarreal defender with insane skill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius dazzled fans with a stunning display of skill, leaving two Villarreal players in his wake with a brilliant move.

The speedy winger wasted no time in wowing the Bernabeu crowd, executing a breathtaking dribble during their recent encounter with the Yellow Submarines.

